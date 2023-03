This amazing natural rock formation is a line of about a dozen spire-like boulders extending 900m into the water like the supports of a bridge. It's popular for a ramble at low tide and for photos at sunrise. You can walk here from JR Kushimoto Station in about 25 minutes, heading north along the main road.

Alternatively, from in front of the train station take a bus bound for Sabe or Kamitahara to Hashigui-iwa (¥200, three minutes, six daily).