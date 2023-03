On tiny Ōjima (奥武島), which is connected to Kume-jima's east coast by a causeway, you'll find the intriguing Tatami-ishi, a natural formation of flat pentagonal rocks that covers the seashore. When the water is calm, the beach around the rocks is a safe and pleasant place to frolic, swim and snorkel. Nearby you'll find Bade Haus Kumejima onsen and its delightful Ōjima Campgrounds.