Kume-jima's most popular beach is also one of its nicest, though it sadly does receive its fair share of flotsam from the ocean. Iifu (Eef) means 'white' in the local Kume dialect, and not surprisingly, the beach is known for its powdery white sand. The mainstay of Kume-jima's accommodation, restaurants and facilities are found in the area alongside the beachfront.