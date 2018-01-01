Welcome to Tōya-ko

At the southwestern side of Shikotsu-Tōya National Park, Tōya-ko (洞爺湖) is an almost classically round caldera lake with a large island (Naka-jima) sitting in the middle. What sets it apart is its truly active volcano, Usu-zan (有珠山; 729m), which has erupted four times since 1910, most recently in 2000.

Read More