Welcome to Tōya-ko
At the southwestern side of Shikotsu-Tōya National Park, Tōya-ko (洞爺湖) is an almost classically round caldera lake with a large island (Naka-jima) sitting in the middle. What sets it apart is its truly active volcano, Usu-zan (有珠山; 729m), which has erupted four times since 1910, most recently in 2000.
Usu-zan is a mixed blessing: residents know that it will erupt again, covering their town in ash, and possibly rock; however, it was the 1910 eruption that led to the discovery of hot springs here and the development of Tōya-ko Onsen (洞爺湖温泉), the small resort on the lake's southern shore.