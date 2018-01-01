Welcome to Sōunkyō Onsen
Sōunkyō Onsen (層雲峡温泉; 670m), at the foot of Kuro-dake on the northeast side of the park, is a good base for forays into Daisetsuzan's interior. In addition to alpine treks, there is also the natural spectacle of the surrounding gorges.
There are more amenities here (including ATM facilities, restaurants and a couple of convenience stores) than in the other gateway villages. Still, if you are heading out into the backcountry, you'd be better off organising supplies before coming. There is no petrol station.