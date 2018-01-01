Welcome to Shikotsu-ko

Directly south of Sapporo and surrounded by soaring volcanoes, Shikotsu-ko (支笏湖) is the second-deepest lake in Japan and renowned for its clear water. While it is 250m above sea level, its deepest spot is 363m, 113m below sea level. You'll need your own wheels to get here, but it's a superb spot for independent exploration and excellent for campers.

