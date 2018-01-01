Welcome to Rishiri-tō

Seen from the distance, Rishiri-tō (利尻島) seems to be all mountain, a perfect volcanic cone, topped with snow most of the year, rising from the sea. This is Rishiri-zan, one of Japan's 100 Famous Mountains, and the island's main draw – it's on every Japanese hiker's bucket list. That said, its sheer remoteness means that Rishiri-tō never gets truly crowded. The weather on the island, however, is highly unpredictable: if you're keen on hiking, it's a good idea to stay for three or so nights, in the hope that on at least one of those days the weather will cooperate.