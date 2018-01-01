Welcome to Rebun-tō

Rebun-tō (礼文島), Japan's northernmost island, gets almost all of its visitors during a two-month span – in June and July when the wild flowers hit peak bloom. However, there is usually something in bloom from May through September (and September can be lovely, too, when the bamboo grass turns golden). Given the island's remoteness, there are some rare and unusual flowers, such as the Rebun Lady's Slipper Orchid. Rebun-tō is primarily a summer destination, as winter is cold and very windy.