Welcome to Kushiro-shitsugen National Park

Kushiro-shitsugen National Park (釧路湿原国立公園), at 269 sq km, is Japan's largest undeveloped wetland. It was designated a national park in 1987 to combat urban sprawl and protect the habitat of numerous species, chiefly the tanchō-zuru (red-crowned white crane), the traditional symbol of both longevity and Japan.

