Welcome to Kawayu Onsen

Kawayu (川湯温泉) is a quiet onsen town with a dozen or so hot-spring hotels, but it's in the surrounding area that Akan National Park really comes to life. In the vicinity are two stunning caldera lakes, Kussharo-ko and Mashū-ko, hiking opportunities and plenty of hot springs – including some in-the-rough, free ones.

Top experiences in Kawayu Onsen

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for