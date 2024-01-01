Future Center Hakodate

Hokkaidō

LoginSave

This interesting multimedia center has displays mainly aimed at a young crowd, but it is worth stopping at for the events, videos, performances, and demonstrations it offers. Among other things, there's a climbing wall, a 3D printer, and a laser cutter to play around with. Careful with the latter there, kiddos.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hakodate-yama

    Hakodate-yama

    1.57 MILES

    Mention you've been to Hakodate and every Japanese person you know will ask if you took in the night view from atop Hakodate-yama (334m) – it's that…

  • Hakodate Morning Market

    Hakodate Morning Market

    0.23 MILES

    With crabs grilling over hot coals, freshly caught squid packed tightly in ice-stuffed styrofoam and the sing-song call of vendors, Hakodate Morning…

  • Goryō-kaku-kōen

    Goryō-kaku-kōen

    2.2 MILES

    Japan's first Western-style fort was built in 1864 in the shape of a five-pointed star (goryō-kaku means 'five-sided fort') designed to trap attackers in…

  • Orthodox Church

    Orthodox Church

    1.08 MILES

    Dating from 1916, this Russian Orthodox church is adorned with distinctive copper domes and spires. It's still in use by the 300 or so (mostly elderly)…

  • Goryō-kaku Tower

    Goryō-kaku Tower

    2.03 MILES

    Take the elevator to the observatory atop this 98m-tall tower to see the star-shaped footprint of Goryō-kaku-kōen. There are also displays on the history…

  • Japan, Hokkaido, View of Hakodate Bay Area (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    Red-brick Warehouse District

    0.77 MILES

    These early-20th-century red-brick warehouses on the waterfront are the legacy of Hakodate's status as a historic, international trade port. They've been…

  • Foreigners' Cemetery

    Foreigners' Cemetery

    1.65 MILES

    Along the bay, on the western fringe of town (where few visitors venture) is the small, grassy cemetery that contains the graves of sailors, clergy and…

  • Hakodate Museum of Northern Peoples

    Hakodate Museum of Northern Peoples

    0.94 MILES

    Inside the old Japan Bank building (1926), this museum has interesting exhibitions (labelled in English) about Ainu culture and also some of the other…

View more attractions

Nearby Hokkaidō attractions

1. Hakodate Morning Market

0.23 MILES

With crabs grilling over hot coals, freshly caught squid packed tightly in ice-stuffed styrofoam and the sing-song call of vendors, Hakodate Morning…

2. Red-brick Warehouse District

0.77 MILES

These early-20th-century red-brick warehouses on the waterfront are the legacy of Hakodate's status as a historic, international trade port. They've been…

3. Hakodate Museum of Northern Peoples

0.94 MILES

Inside the old Japan Bank building (1926), this museum has interesting exhibitions (labelled in English) about Ainu culture and also some of the other…

4. Old British Consulate

1.05 MILES

From 1913 to 1934, this whitewashed mansion served as the British consulate. You can see the restored interior and have tea (¥540) on the ground floor.

5. Orthodox Church

1.08 MILES

Dating from 1916, this Russian Orthodox church is adorned with distinctive copper domes and spires. It's still in use by the 300 or so (mostly elderly)…

6. Hakodate-yama

1.57 MILES

Mention you've been to Hakodate and every Japanese person you know will ask if you took in the night view from atop Hakodate-yama (334m) – it's that…

7. Foreigners' Cemetery

1.65 MILES

Along the bay, on the western fringe of town (where few visitors venture) is the small, grassy cemetery that contains the graves of sailors, clergy and…

8. Goryō-kaku Tower

2.03 MILES

Take the elevator to the observatory atop this 98m-tall tower to see the star-shaped footprint of Goryō-kaku-kōen. There are also displays on the history…