Welcome to Hakodate

Built on a narrow strip of land between Hakodate Harbour to the west and the Tsugaru Strait to the east, Hakodate (函館) is the southern gateway to the island of Hokkaidō. Under the Kanagawa Treaty of 1854, the city was one of the first ports to open up to international trade, and as such hosted a small foreign community. That influence can still be seen in the Motomachi district, a steep hillside that's sprinkled with European buildings and churches; the waterfront lined with red-brick warehouses; and in the nostalgic streetcar that still makes the rounds of the city.

Top experiences in Hakodate

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Hakodate activities

$578.40 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Hakodate (8 Seater with Luggage)

Pick-up Location: New Chitose Airport or HakodateDrop-off Location: Hakodate or New Chitose Airport The rate is a one-way private transfer. Guest can request to be picked up at New Chitose Airport and dropped off in Hakodate, or to be picked up from Hakodate and transfer to New Chitose Airport. Maximum passengers: 8 passangers with luggageChild seat and Infant seat are available for free of charge (Pre-booking is required).SkyExpress offers world-class private transfer services, complete with: Meet & greet with name board at arrival gate Refresher towels Free Wi-Fi on all our vehicle Each vehicle is tracked via GPS showing speed, location & heading No surcharge for early or late night transfers  Inclusions:  - Driver  - Fuel - Insurance - Tax Extras:  - Stopover (per hour or part thereof): 5,000 yen - Waiting Charges (per hour or part thereof): 6,000 yen  - Additional Stop: 4,000 yen per stop (The fare includes 1 pick-up location and up to 2 drop-off locations within the same area. These details must be informed at the reservation.) Terms and conditions apply.
$867.60 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Hakodate (15 Seater with Luggage)

Pick-up Location: New Chitose Airport or HakodateDrop-off Location: Hakodate or New Chitose Airport The rate is a one-way private transfer. Guest can request to be picked up at New Chitose Airport and dropped off in Hakodate, or to be picked up from Hakodate, and transfer to New Chitose Airport. Maximum passengers: 15 passengers with luggageChild seat and Infant seat are available for free of charge (Pre-booking is required).SkyExpress offers world-class private transfer services, complete with: Meet & greet with name board at arrival gate Refresher towels Free Wi-Fi on all our vehicle Each vehicle is tracked via GPS showing speed, location & heading No surcharge for early or late night transfers  Inclusions:  - Driver  - Fuel - Insurance - Tax Extras:  - Stopover (per hour or part thereof): 5,000 yen - Waiting Charges (per hour or part thereof): 6,000 yen  - Additional Stop: 4,000 yen per stop (The fare includes 1 pick-up location and up to 2 drop-off locations within the same area. These details must be informed at the reservation.) Terms and conditions apply.
See More Activities
Hakodate photo credits