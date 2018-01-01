Welcome to Furano

Furano (富良野) is one of Japan's most inland towns and considered the centre of Hokkaidō – a distinction that has earned it the cute nickname Heso-no-machi (Belly-Button Town). It is equally attractive in summer and winter: summers are almost hot (but not quite) and there are fields of flowers, farm-fresh produce and ice-cream stands to be enjoyed, plus plenty of opportunities for walking, hiking and cycling. Winters, on the other hand, are very cold – resulting in extreme amounts of powdery snow. Furano is one of the country's top skiing and snowboarding destinations, though it lacks the international recognition of rival Niseko.