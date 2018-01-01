Welcome to Furano
Top experiences in Furano
Amazing hotels and hostels

Furano activities
Enjoying the experience in a snow-covered mountain
This ski area is located 30 minutes drive from Asahikawa City and is convenient for day trips from Furano or even Sapporo. It gets over 8m of Central Hokkaido’s perfect powder snow and is blessed with a huge amount of blue sky days.It gets over 8m of Central Hokkaido’s perfect powder snow and is blessed with a huge amount of blue sky days. There is a large range of accommodation in Asahikawa City including Asahikawa Grand Hotel, Smile Hotel, Art Hotel, Court Hotel, PremierHotel CABIN and Hotel Crescent.1. Get to the mountaintop Take the gondola lift to get to the top of the snow-covered mountain. 2. Snack time Please have a hot drink and sweets on the mountaintop while enjoying the fine view. 3. Playing in the sleigh Let's ride a sleigh and have fun in the snow safely.
Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Furano (8 Seater with Luggage)
Pick-up Location: New Chitose Airport or FuranoDrop-off Location: Furano or New Chitose Airport The rate is a one-way private transfer. Guest can request to be picked up at New Chitose Airport and dropped off in Furano, or to be picked up from Furano and transfer to New Chitose Airport. Maximum passengers: 8 passengers with luggageChild seat and Infant seat are available for free of charge (Pre-booking is required).SkyExpress offers world-class private transfer services, complete with: Meet & greet with name board at arrival gate Refresher towels Free Wi-Fi on all our vehicle Each vehicle is tracked via GPS showing speed, location & heading No surcharge for early or late night transfers Inclusions: - Driver - Fuel - Insurance - Tax Extras: - Stopover (per hour or part thereof): 5,000 yen - Waiting Charges (per hour or part thereof): 6,000 yen - Additional Stop: 4,000 yen per stop (The fare includes 1 pick-up location and up to 2 drop-off locations within the same area. These details must be informed at the reservation.) Terms and conditions apply.
Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Furano (15 Seater with Luggage)
