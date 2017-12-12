Welcome to Eastern Hokkaidō
Japanese Red-Crowned Crane Observation Tour in Toro
At around 9:30am meet your guide at the Toro Nature Center or at JR Toro train station. Advise the tour operator beforehand if you plan to arrive by train.After filling some necessary documents at the reception and completing the safety orientation, proceed to the Red-crowned Crane House. Learn more about the cranes from the various materials available and then follow your guide to the best locations where you can spot cranes. Enjoy the surrounding nature while observing these cranes in their natural habitat. These birds are among the rarest cranes in the world, known in some places as a symbol of luck, longevity, and fidelity.When the tour ends, your guide takes you back to the Toro Nature Center or to JR Toro Station.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Smelt Ice Fishing Experience in Kushiro
Your day begins with a pickup from your downtown Kushiro hotel between 8am and 9am. Greet your local driver-guide, settle in to the comfortable vehicle, and head for the frozen lake.Smelt fishing is a popular winter activity in Kushiro and your guide provides useful tips, taking into account the weather and lake ice conditions of the day. Relax in the knowledge that all necessary equipment is provided, including hand-spring rod, 4-hocks, and bait. Your guide first opens a hole in the ice for you, the thickness of which is at least 24 inches (60 centimeters). While ice fishing, enjoy the vast winter scenery of white ice fields and the sound of the shrinking ice echoing from under your feet. If you catch any smelt, you can cook it and eat it on the spot. Feel free to bring rice balls or beer. At the end of the tour, you are transferred back to your hotel.