Smelt Ice Fishing Experience in Kushiro

Your day begins with a pickup from your downtown Kushiro hotel between 8am and 9am. Greet your local driver-guide, settle in to the comfortable vehicle, and head for the frozen lake.Smelt fishing is a popular winter activity in Kushiro and your guide provides useful tips, taking into account the weather and lake ice conditions of the day. Relax in the knowledge that all necessary equipment is provided, including hand-spring rod, 4-hocks, and bait. Your guide first opens a hole in the ice for you, the thickness of which is at least 24 inches (60 centimeters). While ice fishing, enjoy the vast winter scenery of white ice fields and the sound of the shrinking ice echoing from under your feet. If you catch any smelt, you can cook it and eat it on the spot. Feel free to bring rice balls or beer. At the end of the tour, you are transferred back to your hotel.