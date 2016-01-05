Welcome to Central Hokkaidō
Otaru Rickshaw Tour
Take a ride back in time when Otaru was a thriving, flourishing business and trade center of Hokkaido. From the rickshaw, enjoying a constant sea breeze, you will be able to see and feel the sturdiness of the stone-built houses in the harbor. Start your ride by meeting your guide, at any time of the day between 9.30am and 5.30pm, either right in front of the train station or at one of the bridges over the canal. Then, let us take you on a relaxing tour of Otaru, a small town with many hidden charms, which our guide will gladly help you discover. Depending on the season you might find that in the winter, the snow covered town turns into a romantic winter wonderland while in the summer it serves as a refreshing getaway.The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionStarting at the Asakusa Bridge, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the little, idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historical buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. The final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.45 Minute OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the Asakusa bridge, from which you will have a view of a canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historical buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. The final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.1 Hour OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the port, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historic buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. Before the guide will take you through the northern part of town, you will get to see the remaining train tracks of the very first railway in Hokkaido.2 Hour OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the Asakusa Bridge, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historic buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. From a park, enjoy the view of the harbor. Before the guide will take you through the northern part of town, you will get to see the remaining train tracks of the very first railway in Hokkaido. After passing by an old brick building, the Bank of Japan, the final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.
Half-Day Otaru Walking Tour
The tour starts at Otaru Station, and covers the main attractions of the city center as you stroll along with a local guide. Your guide recommends spots that only a local would know. Otaru is an old, prosperous town in Hokkaido founded on trade, is now a popular tourist destination for many tourists both from Japan and abroad, and pairs well with a visit to the nearby Sapporo. The tour follows the landscape of the Ishikari Bay, upon which the Otaru port faces outward, and also introduces you to the nostalgic atmosphere of Otaru Canal, Sakaimachi Street and the “triangular market,” with its freshly caught fresh seafood, fruits, and delicious sweets on display. In addition, Suitengu (loosely translated as “water shrine”) will be visited at the end of the tour. This is a recommended scenic spot by local people, in a calm and quiet hillside part of the city, commanding a panoramic view over the Port of Otaru. Since the road up to Suitengu from Sakaimachi Street (known as “Foreigner Slope” due to its history) has 123 steps, visitors that are confident stair climbers should by all means take the challenge!
Sapporo Snow Festival & Hokkaido Highlights
This quick five-day trip to the famous Sapporo Snow Festival is one of the most unique specifically-winter tours we offer. Explore the celebrated snow and ice sculptures created for this amazing event (held yearly since 1950), visit a light festival in the coastal town of Otaru, hike to see the geysers in Jigokudani, and opt to enjoy hot springs with a stay in Noboribetsu. Opt to stick around post-tour and take advantage of the chance to ski in winter-perfect Hokkaido. This tour is the ideal add-on to any winter travel in this part of the world.
Sapporo Snow Festival & Japan Winter Highlights
This 13-day trip brings together two Japanese islands to create one unforgettable experience that covers some of the major winter events this country has to offer. From the famous onsen hot springs throughout Japan that make the country so inviting in winter, to the free time to discover new and historical districts in Tokyo and Kyoto, to the Sapporo Snow Festival and the Otaru Light Festival in Hokkaido, this tour is the best answer for anyone looking for a different sort of adventure.