Welcome to Northern Hokkaidō

Northern Hokkaidō (道北; Dō-hoku) is where the majestic grandeur of the natural world takes over. Southeast of Asahikawa, Hokkaidō's second-largest city, is Daisetsuzan National Park, Japan's largest national park. It's a raw virgin landscape of enormous proportions. Way up north, west of Wakkanai and in the shadow of Siberia, Rishiri-Rebun-Sarobetsu National Park is a dramatic island-scape famous for its wildflowers. For hikers and extreme skiers the possibilities here are tantalising. South of Asahikawa, Furano offers a somewhat mellower alternative: a family-friendly ski resort in winter and, in summer, picturesque fields through which you can drive, cycle or just stroll.