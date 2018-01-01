Welcome to Asahidake Onsen

Asahidake Onsen (旭岳温泉) sits at 1100m, at the base of Asahi-dake, Hokkaidō's tallest peak. It's the easiest access point into the park, with regular buses from Asahikawa. There are plenty of hiking options in summer plus downhill and cross-country skiing in winter. All of this can be followed by a soak in the healing onsen found in the town's inns; most are open for day use to the general public for a fee (¥500 up to ¥1500).

