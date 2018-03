Welcome to Akan National Park

Akan National Park (阿寒国立公園), designated in 1934 and covering 905 sq km, was one of Japan's first national parks. It's home to volcanic peaks, several large caldera lakes, thick forests of Sakhalin spruce, herds of sika deer, rejuvenating onsen and a small Ainu kotan (village). While the mountains are obviously a draw for hikers, those less inclined (and travelling by car) can drive out to a number of excellent lookout points around the park.