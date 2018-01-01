Welcome to Abashiri

To the Japanese, Abashiri (網走) is as synonymous with the word 'prison' as Alcatraz is to Americans – the mere mention can send a chill. Winters here are harsh, too: Abashiri is also known for its frozen seas, which can be explored on ice-breakers. Throughout the warmer months, the town serves as a jumping-off point for both Akan National Park and Shiretoko National Park.