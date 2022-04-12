As the Amalfi cliff-sides fall away around Vietri sul Mare, the coastline reveals its longest and sandiest beaches. Vietri's 'beach' is actually a…
Vietri sul Mare
Marking the end of Amalfi’s coastal road, Vietri sul Mare is the ceramics capital of Campania. Production dates back to Roman times, but it took off on an industrial scale in the 16th and 17th centuries with the development of high, three-level furnaces. The unmistakable local style – bold brush strokes and strong Mediterranean colours – found favour in the royal court of Naples, which became one of Vietri’s major clients. Later, in the 1920s and ’30s, the arrival of international artists (mainly Germans) led to a shake-up of traditional designs. These days, the centro storico (historic centre) is packed with decorative tiled-front shops selling ceramic wares of every description.
Explore Vietri sul Mare
- VVietri sul Mare Beach
As the Amalfi cliff-sides fall away around Vietri sul Mare, the coastline reveals its longest and sandiest beaches. Vietri's 'beach' is actually a…
- MMuseo della Ceramica
For a primer on Vietri’s ceramics past, head to this museum in the nearby village of Raito. Housed in a mildewed villa surrounded by a park, the museum…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vietri sul Mare.
See
Vietri sul Mare Beach
As the Amalfi cliff-sides fall away around Vietri sul Mare, the coastline reveals its longest and sandiest beaches. Vietri's 'beach' is actually a…
See
Museo della Ceramica
For a primer on Vietri’s ceramics past, head to this museum in the nearby village of Raito. Housed in a mildewed villa surrounded by a park, the museum…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Vietri sul Mare
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.