Orto Botanico dell'Università

The tranquil terraces of this botanical garden (1856), which is spread over 2.5 hectares of the verdant Sant'Agostino Valley, provide gorgeous views across the valley and a welcome escape from the tourist crowds. Owned by the University of Siena, which operates it as a centre for research and education, it features three greenhouses filled with tropical and subtropical species, a citrus house and gardens planted with ornamental, medicinal and food plants. Native and endangered species are also represented.

Maps and itineraries in Italian, English, French and German are provided, as is some English-language labelling.