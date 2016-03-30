Tuscan Winery Tour

Join a fun day trip to the Chianti region and discovery all the area has to offer, from iconic Tuscan landscapes to the all-important wine! The day includes a trip through Tuscany with visits to two wineries, where you will sample seven different types of wine, three extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and Tuscan snacks, as well as the chance to enjoy amazing scenery and visit to San Gimignano.The first stop will be at a winery and wine tasting school located 1-hour outside of Florence, where you will taste four different type of wines including the famous Chianti Classico, Brunello of Montalcino, Super Tuscan wines. A passionate wine producer will teach you how to recognize different flavours, and how to develop your taste buds. Don't worry- this is not a real school where you have to take notes! Only fun is guaranteed. To accompany the wine, you will also be sampling a 30-year-old balsamic vinegar, the aphrodisiac truffle oil and a classic extra virgin olive oil. Your second stop will be at a local winery located in the D.O.C.G Vernaccia white wine region, overlooking the stunning towers of San Gimignano. Here, you will be guided through the wine production process from vineyard to cellar by the wine makers, who will then share the secrets of the best wine and food combinations. At the winery you will enjoy three wines; the famous Vernaccia white wine, a rosè wine and a Chianti colli senesi D.O.C.G.After the second winery, free time is given to explore the beautiful narrow streets of San Gimignano on your own. One of the best-preserved medieval towns in Tuscany, San Gimignano is host to a great array of shops selling local handicrafts and produce. It's the perfect spot to check out the tower filled skyline while eating the ice cream from a world-champion gelateria. Maps will be provided from your tour leader and tips about the best places to visit in town.Departure from San Gimignano is at 3:45pm. You will arrive back to Florence at approx 5:00pm