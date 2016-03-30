Welcome to Montalcino
Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour from Rome
Heading north out of Rome by luxury coach, your Tuscany day trip first takes you to Montepulciano, famous for its vino and views! Nestled in southern Tuscany, Montelpulciano is a Renaissance hill-town, famed for its Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, a red wine. With your guide, take a walking tour and see the Florentine-style clock tower, the Etruscan city walls, medieval wine cellars and the interestingly unfinished Duomo.After a stop for photos, get back on your coach to travel west into the heart of Tuscany, to the area surrounding Montalcino. Here you'll visit the gorgeous Sant' Antimo Abbey, where the stone walls ring with the sound of Gregorian chants, before admiring the views over the town's vineyards. The rich Brunello di Montepulciano red wine is produced at these vineyards, and you'll sample a glass over a three-course lunch at one of the area's traditional farms! Featuring produce grown on the farm, your lunch allows you to dine in true Tuscan style before enjoying a wine tasting of each of the wines grown on site.Spend part of your afternoon in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Pienza, where you'll have approximately 45 minutes to explore at your leisure. The town's layout was designed by Pope Pius II in the 14th century, as he wanted to transform the look of his birthplace. As you explore independently, soak up the serene ambience that stays true to the Pope's vision, and marvel at the town’s beautiful ancient architecture. Be sure to look in the shops for Pienza's most famous product – Pecorino cheese!As your day comes to an end, meet your guide back at the coach for the relaxing return journey to Rome.
Brunello di Montalcino Wine Tasting Tour from Siena
Leave Siena in the morning and set off in a comfortable, air-conditioned minivan toward the famous wine hills of Montalcino in Italy’s Tuscany wine region. The first stop is at a small, traditional winery, where you'll walk among the vineyards, explore the cellars, and enjoy your first Brunello di Montalcino wine tasting of the day.Next, arrive in Montalcino, the hilltop town that gives its name to the region and its wines. Here, you'll have the opportunity to walk around the walls of the fortress where brave soldiers of the Republic of Siena made their last stand to Florence during battles in medieval times. Explore this captivating town independently and visit the town’s stores, taste the famous Brunello wines, or simply enjoy the incredible views overlooking the valley below. After your visit to Montalcino, continue your drive to a family-run winery, where you’ll be introduced to the owners and winemakers themselves. Visit the farm before sitting down to enjoy a traditional Tuscan meal (included) accompanied by delicious wines produced in this region.After lunch, consisting of antipasti, pasta or risotto, desert, coffee and wine tastings, visit the stunning, ancient Benedictine abbey of Sant'Antimo, a special place radiating tranquility, set in a fabulous landscape. With your expert guide, explore the inside of the abbey and learn about its fascinating history. You may get the chance to witness the monks singing Gregorian chants as you enjoy the serene natural surroundings.In the afternoon, head to a third winery, where you'll get a detailed explanation of the wine-making processes, learn about the tools used, discover how the vines are cared for, and learn about the long aging process in oak barrels that gives these wines their distinctive flavor. After visiting the cellars and getting to know the winemakers you can sit down for a last tasting of this 'Nectar of the Gods', before enjoying a relaxing ride back to Siena.
Aperitivo Tour of Florence
Meet your guide at Piazza della Repubblica in central Florence, and set off on your stroll across the iconic bridge to the bohemian neighborhood of Oltrarno. First stop is an artisanal gelato parlor to try one of the shop’s popular mojito sorbets. As you savor your sorbet, your guide will talk about Florence and its all-important aperitivo scene.A tradition firmly rooted in Italian life, aperitivo consists of a pre-dinner snack with drinks in a bar. While Milan is believed to have started the tradition in the early 1920s, other Italian cities quickly caught onto the trend, but few struggle to do it better than Florence; as the capital of Tuscany, the city has world-renowned ingredients right at its fingertips.Leave the gelato parlor and stroll to a traditional wine bar for a glass of Tuscan wine – either Brunello di Montalcino or a Chianti reserve – alongside a platter of wild boar salami, Tuscan prosciutto (ham) and a selection of creamy ripe cheeses. Listen to your guide talking about the wine’s origins as you eat, and discover how to match wines with food.Continue to your second and final bar of the evening near Piazza Pitti, enjoying a house cocktail with snacks. The exact dishes vary each time, but expect something typically Tuscan like bruschetta topped with juicy tomatoes and garlic. Your tour finishes here, but you can stay inside for as long as you like, making the most of your evening independently!
Tuscan Winery Tour
Join a fun day trip to the Chianti region and discovery all the area has to offer, from iconic Tuscan landscapes to the all-important wine! The day includes a trip through Tuscany with visits to two wineries, where you will sample seven different types of wine, three extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and Tuscan snacks, as well as the chance to enjoy amazing scenery and visit to San Gimignano.The first stop will be at a winery and wine tasting school located 1-hour outside of Florence, where you will taste four different type of wines including the famous Chianti Classico, Brunello of Montalcino, Super Tuscan wines. A passionate wine producer will teach you how to recognize different flavours, and how to develop your taste buds. Don't worry- this is not a real school where you have to take notes! Only fun is guaranteed. To accompany the wine, you will also be sampling a 30-year-old balsamic vinegar, the aphrodisiac truffle oil and a classic extra virgin olive oil. Your second stop will be at a local winery located in the D.O.C.G Vernaccia white wine region, overlooking the stunning towers of San Gimignano. Here, you will be guided through the wine production process from vineyard to cellar by the wine makers, who will then share the secrets of the best wine and food combinations. At the winery you will enjoy three wines; the famous Vernaccia white wine, a rosè wine and a Chianti colli senesi D.O.C.G.After the second winery, free time is given to explore the beautiful narrow streets of San Gimignano on your own. One of the best-preserved medieval towns in Tuscany, San Gimignano is host to a great array of shops selling local handicrafts and produce. It's the perfect spot to check out the tower filled skyline while eating the ice cream from a world-champion gelateria. Maps will be provided from your tour leader and tips about the best places to visit in town.Departure from San Gimignano is at 3:45pm. You will arrive back to Florence at approx 5:00pm
Montalcino, Orcia Valley, Pienza Wine and Cheese from Florence
The tour begins with a drive through the rolling, grape-clad scenery leading us to Montalcino. Once here, you can breathe in the timeless character of this hill town with its narrow and winding alleyways and squares. The town is also the home of the world-famous Brunello wines. Visit a famous and renowned wine cellar set on an estate with a rich history. Here you can taste these rich and aged wines and receive expert advice and suggestions from a connoisseur.Go up to the top of the town along alleys and streets lined with flower-covered houses and peeks of the plains spreading out before you. Here you can feast your eyes and breath in the history and culture of the place.Continue on to the perfect Renaissance model of a city: Pienza. Perched on a hill top, the town seeps history and also offers one of the best cheeses in the world: Pecorino. You'll be given the chance to taste the best of the cheeses (included in the tour price) and then you'll have free time to look at the palaces and piazzas of this Florence in miniature.The last stop is the elegant and refined hill town of Montepulciano. It stands 605 meters above sea level, encircled by massive fortifications. It really is like walking into the past. But now a days it's home to the highly esteemed Vino Nobile. Here you will take part in your second wine tasting session whilst visiting the cellar where the wine is stored.A perfectly tasteful way to explore one of the regions most loved by true and discerning Tuscans.
Tuscan Food and Wine Tour of Val d'Orcia from Florence
This unique tour will let you discover one of Tuscany’s beloved areas: Val d’Orcia. The harmony and placid beauty of its landscape have become synonymous with the word “Tuscany.” With a guide, you'll experience a blend of art, landscapes, tastes and history. And, of course you will discover the wine traditions that characterize the land. After leaving Florence, you'll start your visit in Montalcino, where you'll sample wine and local snacks in a winery. In the afternoon, your guide will lead you around town, allowing you to discover its charms.Continue with a visit to Pienza, a jewel of the Val d’Orcia whose gastronomic traditions has spread around the world Learn about its famous produce, such as pecorino cheese, and enjoy free time to soak up the town’s atmosphere and folklore. Bring a camera; you'll have ample chance to take photos of the landscape. End your tour with a visit to Montepulciano to see its stately Renaissance buildings and the refined beauty of its churches. Hear tales of the Nobile di Montepulciano wine, which has come to be a symbol of the city. Then, the best part: sample it in a local winery. Finally, relax on the journey back to Florence.