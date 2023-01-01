Museo Nazionale di Palazzo Guingi

Lucca

Lucchese history from the 8th century BC to late 18th century AD is evoked through archaeological objects, paintings and other artworks at this small museum, at home in a late-Gothic palazzo (mansion) with striking porticoed facade, built between 1413 and 1430 as a summer residence for Paolo Guinigi (1372–1432), Lord of Lucca until his arrest by rival Florentine troops and subsequent death in captivity.

A combination ticket with Museo Nazionale di Palazzo Mansi costs €6.50/3.25 (valid three days).

