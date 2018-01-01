Welcome to Trento
Top experiences in Trento
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Trento activities
Private Day Tour by Car: the Great Dolomites Road
The Great Dolomites Road runs through the Dolomites from Bolzano to Cortina d’Ampezzo. Along the road it is possible to admire the most beautiful views of the Dolomites and to reach the Pordoi Pass (2.239 m) and the Sella Pass (2.244 m), two of the most important and panoramic passes in the Alps. Itinerary:Departure from Trento or locality in its province, then we cross the Ega Valley which begins at Bolzano and runs eastward between the Rosengarten and the Latemar mountains. This road was built in 1895 when the territory was part of the Austro Hungarian Empire. Part of the route is located in a canyon carved by the river Ega. Stop at Carezza Lake, the most beautiful lake of the Dolomites; with 30 minutes of staying time and the chance to walk around the lake (optional); then head to Costalunga Pass. Near the Pass you will see the historical “Grand Hotel Carezza”, built in 1893, the first luxury hotel in the Dolomites which hosted very important guests like the Empress Sissi, Winston Churchill, Agatha Christie.From the Costalunga Pass, reach the Fassa Valley in Trentino and pass through the towns of Vigo di Fassa and Canazei to arrive under the imposing peaks of the Sella Groups. From here, a long series of 27 hairpins bends (switchbacks) begins, that will lead you to the famous Pordoi Pass at an altitude of 2.239 meters above sea level. One hour of staying time if you decide to arrive with the cable car to Sass Pordoi (altitude of 2950 meters: the cable car is open from late May until mid-October and from Christmas to Easter).From the Pordoi Pass you will return back a few kilometers to reach the Sella Pass: here the landscape is really impressive with the Sella vertical walls that stand right in front of you and from the Sella Pass you can admire the Marmolada glacier (3,343 m) and the majestic Sassolungo (3,181 m), the most famous mountain in Gardena Valley: there will be 10 minute stop for photos.Coming down from the Sella Pass you will enter in the Gardena Valley, the best known tourist valley of the Dolomites and you will have the chance to see its largest town, the beautiful Ortisei: one hour of staying for lunch break and to visit the town. From Ortisei in 1,5 hours you'll be back in Trento.
Wine Tasting Tour at San Leonardo Estate in Trento
You will visit one of the most important and famous wineries of Italy: Tenuta San Leonardo. It opens its gates to let you discover its hidden world and its important history. Founded in 1724 where once there stood a monastery for Crouched Friars, Tenuta San Leonardo has since remained in the same family. Cast into the shadow of the first world war, the estate was converted into the headquarters of the 29th Corps of the Italian army. As the war waned, the Italian and the Austrians negotiated the terms of the armistice that would eventually bring an end to the war for Italy at San Leonardo in October 1918. As Italy emerged from war and experienced an economic resurgence, Tenuta San Leonardo also looked to reinvent itself as control of the estate was passed to Marchese Carlo Gonzaga in the late 1960s. In his new role, he would oversee the planting of international varieties with Guyot and spurred cordon trellising alongside the native varieties that were being cultivated using the traditional pergola trellising. These would be the first steps in San Leonardo’s transformation into a benchmark winery. Your host will welcome you and you will enjoy a walk along the alley lined with lime trees, with a visit to the guyot and pergolas vineyards and to the gardens of Villa Gresti. Then you will tour the vinification cellar and the underground ageing cellar, the ancient monastic vegetable garden with its essences and the collection of early 20th century classic tractors. You will visit also the Museum of Rural Life together with the Estate’s historical archive, as well as the ancient chapel which hosts a fresco from around the year 1200. The visit will end with a tasting session of Vette, Terre di San Leonardo, Villa Gresti and the renowned San Leonardo.
Trento: 3-Hour Traditional Show Cooking Class
Trentino Alto Adige is situated in the north of Italy bordering Austria and Switzerland, and is best known for the beauty of its peaks. The province of Trento lies to the south of the province of Bolzano, coinciding with the geographic historical area known as Trentino. Trento is famous for the beauty of its landscape and the quality of its snow, making it a favorite destination for ski enthusiasts. This area’s important heritage is visible in the architecture of its tiny villages, its castles and many traditions, such as the typical Trento Christmas Market.Begin your show cooking class meeting Andrea, a famous chef who will guide you in this journey through the flavors. Discover the secrets of the local culinary traditions and learn the secrets behind different italian first courses.Follow the chef during the preparation of: bread dumplings cassoulet with Trentingrana cheese flakes; dumplings with cottage cheese on stewed mushrooms; gnocchi of semolina with leeks and bacon; bread dumplings with cabbage, pine nuts and raisins and dumplings eggplant with tomato sauce. After cooking, savor this special meal with your friends and family, tasting local good wine.Take with you a cookbook of typical recipes as a souvenir of this unforgettable experience.
Trento: Hands-on Italian recipes with a local chef
The capital of Trentino is amazing. Admire the atmospheric, intimate Piazza del Duomo and Renaissance fountains. Here you can see and dozen historical eras intermingle seamlessly among stone castles and the city's signature medieval frescoes. While there's no doubt you're in Italy, Trento does have its share of Austrian influence. Discover this unique city surrounding by beautiful mountains and get hands-on cooking experience with a local chef. Meet your friendly teacher and cook, and begin a sensorial experience through real Italian tastes. Learn to cook a refined menu of local specialities, while learn the chef's secrets. Discover Italian culinary tradition and culture. You will prepare a 3-courses menu (appetizer, main course, dessert) based on seasonal and fresh products. The menu will be a chef's surprise but you will love it. When the work is completed, enjoy the meal togheter with your chef in a convivial atmosphere. Don't miss this unique experience in Trento!
4-Day Dolomites Tour from Milan
Day 1Outgoing to Verona, with a brief city tour. This town is known all around the world for its Coliseum called Arena and main symbol as Juliet balcony, that represents the most important love-story of the literature, written by Shakespeare and inspired to real facts of the two enemy Verona families. Next, departure to Cortina d'Ampezzo with route through Val di Fiemme and Fassa, Canazei with stop and visit. Accommodation: 2 nights in the heart of CortinaDay 2 - BBreakfast at the hotel. Outing to Lake Misurina. (situated in a perfect position among woods and Dolomites tops, Three peaks of Lavaredo the most important ones, probably one of the best places for alpinism experts). Then, way to Lake Braies, with a strange and shining colour blue of its water that make it as unique in the world. We follow to Val Pusteria and Val Badia through incredible passes, like Giau and Gardena. Return to Cortina.Day 3 - BBreakfast at the hotel. the trip continues through the mountain passes: Passo Falzarego which is situated in the basin that surrounds Cortina. Between Val di Fassa and Val Gardena, it gives us a marvellous view, both in winter and summer. Stop to have a look to the wonderful Lake Carezza, close to Passo Costalunga. Free time for lunch. Departure to Merano and visit. Continuation to Bolzano. We'll visit the main central streets, as Via dei Portici, core of the Medieval town. Rest of the evening free for your personal visits. Accommodation: in the heart of BolzanoDay 4 - BBreakfast at the hotel. Departure to Trento, capital of the region. The city is dominated by the castle, known as del Buon Consiglio, symbol of the House of Habsburg which dominated the district for many centuries. Santa Maria Maggiore, built in the XVI century and one of the first work of Renaissance and Gothic age. Palace Geremia, building that represents the XVI century. Visit and free time for lunch. Finally, back to Milan and end of the tour.
7-Days Italian Lakes and the Dolomites Tour from Milan
Day 1 Depart at 8:30am from Starhotels Ritz to the Lake Orta, a small and charming lake situated in the North-eastern side of the region Piedmont. Stop in the beautiful village of Orta San Giulio for a short visit. Then tour by private boat to reach the island of San Giulio, just in front of the village. After a short visit, back to Orta and depart by bus to Stresa, on Lake Maggiore, one of the largest Italian ones. Arrival in Stresa. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, tour of the Pescatori (Fishermen island) and Bella island by private boat. Return to Stresa. At the end of the visit departure to Como. Overnight in the heart of Como. Day 2 Breakfast. Short visit of Como. An amazing small province rich of atmospheres, panoramas, and human takeovers. Board the boat to reach Bellagio. Visit. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, depart to Bergamo with panoramic tour along the coast of the lake. City characterized by a division of the urban structure on two levels, the “Lower town” (Città bassa), modern and dynamic and the famous “Upper town” (Città alta), a truly historic and artistic jewel. Short walking tour inside the city centre than transfer to the hotel. Overnight in the city centre of Bergamo. Day 3 Breakfast. Depart to the Lake Garda, the largest Italian one. Boat tour to have a nice view of the Sirmione Cape, the castle and the Catullo’s ruins. Next, departure to Riva del Garda on the North side of the Lake. Its historic centre shows the signs of the Venetian domain. Free time for lunch and then outgoing to Verona. Overnight at the core of Verona. Day 4 Breakfast. Visit of the famous city of Verona; the city is at the same time both ancient and modern. Walk through its narrow streets allows and get in touch with its varied and fascinating past. In the afternoon depart to Cortina d'Ampezzo with route through Val di Fiemme and Fassa, Canazei with stop and visit. Overnight in the centre of Cortina. Day 5 Breakfast Outing to Lake Misurina. (situated in a perfect position among woods and Dolomites tops, Three peaks of Lavaredo the most important ones, probably one of the best places for alpinism experts). Then, way to Lake Braies, with a strange and shining color blue of its water that make it as unique in the world. We follow to Val Pusteria and Val Badia through passes like Giau and Gardena. Return to Cortina. Day 6 Breakfast the trip continues through the mountain passes that surround Cortina. Stop to have a look to the wonderful Lake Carezza, close to Passo Costalunga. Free time for lunch. Depart to Merano for a visit and continue to Bolzano. Visit the main central streets, as Via dei Portici, core of the Medieval town. Rest of the evening free for your personal visits. Overnight at the core of Bolzano. Day 7 Depart to Trento, capital of the region. Visit and free time for lunch. Finally, back to Milan and end of the tour.