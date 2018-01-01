7-Days Italian Lakes and the Dolomites Tour from Milan

Day 1 Depart at 8:30am from Starhotels Ritz to the Lake Orta, a small and charming lake situated in the North-eastern side of the region Piedmont. Stop in the beautiful village of Orta San Giulio for a short visit. Then tour by private boat to reach the island of San Giulio, just in front of the village. After a short visit, back to Orta and depart by bus to Stresa, on Lake Maggiore, one of the largest Italian ones. Arrival in Stresa. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, tour of the Pescatori (Fishermen island) and Bella island by private boat. Return to Stresa. At the end of the visit departure to Como. Overnight in the heart of Como. Day 2 Breakfast. Short visit of Como. An amazing small province rich of atmospheres, panoramas, and human takeovers. Board the boat to reach Bellagio. Visit. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, depart to Bergamo with panoramic tour along the coast of the lake. City characterized by a division of the urban structure on two levels, the “Lower town” (Città bassa), modern and dynamic and the famous “Upper town” (Città alta), a truly historic and artistic jewel. Short walking tour inside the city centre than transfer to the hotel. Overnight in the city centre of Bergamo. Day 3 Breakfast. Depart to the Lake Garda, the largest Italian one. Boat tour to have a nice view of the Sirmione Cape, the castle and the Catullo’s ruins. Next, departure to Riva del Garda on the North side of the Lake. Its historic centre shows the signs of the Venetian domain. Free time for lunch and then outgoing to Verona. Overnight at the core of Verona. Day 4 Breakfast. Visit of the famous city of Verona; the city is at the same time both ancient and modern. Walk through its narrow streets allows and get in touch with its varied and fascinating past. In the afternoon depart to Cortina d'Ampezzo with route through Val di Fiemme and Fassa, Canazei with stop and visit. Overnight in the centre of Cortina. Day 5 Breakfast Outing to Lake Misurina. (situated in a perfect position among woods and Dolomites tops, Three peaks of Lavaredo the most important ones, probably one of the best places for alpinism experts). Then, way to Lake Braies, with a strange and shining color blue of its water that make it as unique in the world. We follow to Val Pusteria and Val Badia through passes like Giau and Gardena. Return to Cortina. Day 6 Breakfast the trip continues through the mountain passes that surround Cortina. Stop to have a look to the wonderful Lake Carezza, close to Passo Costalunga. Free time for lunch. Depart to Merano for a visit and continue to Bolzano. Visit the main central streets, as Via dei Portici, core of the Medieval town. Rest of the evening free for your personal visits. Overnight at the core of Bolzano. Day 7 Depart to Trento, capital of the region. Visit and free time for lunch. Finally, back to Milan and end of the tour.