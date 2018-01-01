Welcome to Vicenza
The Palladio and Bassano del Grappa Private Tour
You will be picked up at 8:00 AM from your hotel or other location in central Verona. The first stop is in Vicenza. Begin at Villa Valmarana ai Nani called the 'Rotonda.' It gets the name from the statues of the 17 dwarves on the walls surrounding the house. The legend tells of a dwarf princess who lived secluded in the villa surrounded by dwarfs. Upon seeing a beautiful prince in the garden, she realized her handicap and threw herself from the tower. The pain the dwarves felt for the princess transformed them into statues of stone. The Villa is also considered to be at the height of 18th century painting and one of the best examples of the Giambattista Tiepolo’s genius. Along the way, stop at Olympic Theater which is the absolute masterpiece of the one of the greatest Italian architects: Andrea Palladio. Palladio was openly inspired by the Roman theatres described by Vitruvius. The Olympic Theater is one of Vicenza’s artistic wonders and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Close by, there is Piazza dei Signori, Vicenza’s main square since Roman times and the center of the town’s life. Stop in Bassano del Grappa (a village nearby Vicenza) at lunchtime where you will enjoy time on your own for lunch. During April and September you can taste the famous white asparagus (typical of this village) in several restaurants.During the afternoon you can freely discover Bassano and visit the Alpini bridge, a symbol of the town. During the Great War it became famous as the elite mountain troops sang a sentimental song while crossing the bridge. The song called 'Sul ponte di Bassano' (on the bridge of Bassano) is about kissing a pretty girl and squeezing her hand as they parted. The views of town form the bridge are gorgeous, and across the bridge are the Museum of the Alpini and the historic Nardini tavern overlooking the river.Bassano del Grappa is also very famous for the production of grappa, which you can taste in famous distilleries or in a bar served with espresso. This drink is called 'caffè corretto,' which translates to 'corrected coffee.'Travel back to Verona at the end of the day, getting dropped off at your preferred location in Verona at 7:30 PM.Please note: Tour guide is not included, it is recommended that you bring a guidebook.
Excursion to Vicenza and Verona from Venice
In almost all cities of Veneto Region, it is easy to find evidences of the most significant historical periods. In Vicenza, for example, the first stop of this tour, stroll in the beautiful historical center, through “Corso Palladio” and “Piazza dei Signori” see two examples of the Palladian architecture, the Olympic Theatre, and Villa “La Rotonda”. Then, re-board the chauffeur driven car and proceed to Verona. In this pleasant city it is possible to visit the Roman “Arena”, the famous amphitheater where in summertime classical operas are performed in the open air. Other medieval buildings as those in “Piazza delle Erbe” and in “Piazza dei Signori”. The world-famous home of Juliet and the “Arco Scaligero”, the tombs of the Della Scala Family, the old Lords of the city.
Entrance Ticket to Villa Valmarana ai Nani
With the entrance ticket you will enjoy a visit of Villa Valmarana ai Nani, with its internationally known frescoes of Tiepolo. The visit will last about one hour and includes the visit to the Palazzina (owner's residence), with its 5 frescoed rooms, the Foresteria (Guests' house), with its 7 frescoed rooms, and the historical park and Garden with the beautiful flowers hosted.Included in the price you will also have the rent of a modern tablet guide (7"), with more then 45 minutes of multimedia content related to the Villa and its history. You can listen to the explanation of the frescoes painted in each room as far as a few in-depth analysis about the Villa development, Tiepolo's s painter in the world, the story of Valmarana family, Andrea Palladio, and many more contents.The villa is known also thanks to Goethe, who in 1786 during his tour of Italy, visited the Vila and wrote about it in his Tagebuch.
Vicenza Palladian City
Enconter with our professional guide in Viale Roma (near hotel Campo Marzio). Visit of Vicenza historic city center. Declared a World Heritage by Unesco in 1994, Vicenza is decorated with a majestic architecture signed by only one name: Andrea Palladio. The architectural genius has left the clearest sign of his art here and thanks to Palladio we can admire buildings of incomparable elegance today. Among these is the Palladian Basilica and the beautiful Loggia of the Capitanio. Sights include the Corso Palladio with the exteriors of Palazzo Thiene, Palazzo Chiericati, the Basilica Palladiana, the Duomo, and the wonderful Teatro Olimpico.Total time of visit 2 hours and half.
Bassano del Grappa
Departure from your hotel in Vicenza, Padua, Abano Terme. Guided visit of Bassano del Grappa, famous for the Grappa spirit production and for being the city of the Alpini Soldiers. One of the most beautiful monuments of Bassano del Grappa is the wooden Bridge, called The Bridge of the Alpini Soldiers (project of Andrea Palladio). The guide will take you along the narrow roads of this small city that is a symbol of WW1. Many Austrian and Italian soldiers battled in the mountains near the city of Bassano and, still today, you can see the “scars” of those battles. At the end of the visit, you will stop at the Grappa Museum Poli. The Poli Grappa Museum is the result of a long and passionate research, the Museum was created by the Poli Family in appreciation of Grappa. The Museum consists of five suggestive rooms and visits are self-guided. Finally, you will taste Grappa spirit, enjoying its different flavours. During or after the guided visit, you will have the possibility to stop at some of the many shops of Bassano, to buy souvenirs and handmade ceramics (yes… Bassano is famous for ceramics, too!). Availability, morning or afternoon (3 hours). Tour starts with minimum 4 passengers. Departures from Hotels and RWstations of Vicenza, Padua, Abano/Montegrotto
Colli Berici Tasting the Palladian Countryside
Day trip by minivan and private driver/guide. Lunch and tasting included.Departure with private minivan and driver/guide for the excursion to the Berici Hills. During this day, you will see the beautiful natural landscapes of the area south of Vicenza. During the excursion, you will stop at the Mills Valley in Mossano - with a walk along the path of the 12 medieval watermills, 4 of them still functioning - , and Costozza, a small village plenty of Villas of Palladian School, and at a local wine-producer/farm where you will taste local products of the Berici Hills. Lunch in a farmhouse of the Berici Hills with a typical venetian menu.