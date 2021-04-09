This 12th- to 15th-century Byzantine-Romanesque church, perched on Monte Miesna, is one of the most beautiful monuments in the Dolomites. Its interior is…
Feltre
The ‘painted city’ of Feltre sits in a gorgeous natural setting at the foot of the Dolomites on the banks of the Piave river in Valbelluna. Since 1404, the city has been fiercely linked to Venice, demonstrating unflinching loyalty in the face of the Holy Roman army, which ransacked the city and massacred the inhabitants in 1510 during the League of Cambrai’s war with the Venetian Republic.
In reward for its faithfulness the republic refinanced the city’s reconstruction, paying for its frescoed and porticoed palazzi and elegant squares. Wander up Via Mezzaterra and Via Lorenzo Luzzo to admire the frescoed facades until you reach Piazza Maggiore, which is overlooked by the Alboino Castle. In August, one of the most famous historical re-enactments takes place here, with hundreds of citizens dressed in Renaissance garb.
Explore Feltre
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Feltre.
Santuario dei Santi Vittore e Corona
This 12th- to 15th-century Byzantine-Romanesque church, perched on Monte Miesna, is one of the most beautiful monuments in the Dolomites. Its interior is…
Galleria d'Arte Moderna Carlo Rizzarda
Feltre-born Carlo Rizzarda was a world-class blacksmith, who trained at Milan’s Fine Art Academy and under the guidance of legendary craftsman Alessandro…
Museo Civico
Feltre’s civic museum thoughtfully tells the rich history of this charming town. The display starts with the coats of arms of Feltre’s most noble families…