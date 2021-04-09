The ‘painted city’ of Feltre sits in a gorgeous natural setting at the foot of the Dolomites on the banks of the Piave river in Valbelluna. Since 1404, the city has been fiercely linked to Venice, demonstrating unflinching loyalty in the face of the Holy Roman army, which ransacked the city and massacred the inhabitants in 1510 during the League of Cambrai’s war with the Venetian Republic.

In reward for its faithfulness the republic refinanced the city’s reconstruction, paying for its frescoed and porticoed palazzi and elegant squares. Wander up Via Mezzaterra and Via Lorenzo Luzzo to admire the frescoed facades until you reach Piazza Maggiore, which is overlooked by the Alboino Castle. In August, one of the most famous historical re-enactments takes place here, with hundreds of citizens dressed in Renaissance garb.