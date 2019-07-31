Milan’s centre is conveniently compact. The splendid cathedral sits in a vast piazza that throngs with tourists, touts and the Milanese themselves. From here, choose God or Mammon, music or art, or take in all four by visiting the epic Duomo, historic shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, La Scala opera house and the Palazzo Reale, Novecento and Gallerie d’Italia museums.