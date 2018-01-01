2-Hour Messina Walking Tour

Embark on a 2-hour walking tour to visit one of the most ancient city of Sicily with stunning buildings and wonderful landscapes. Starting from the Cathedral Square, admire the bell tower with the biggest astronomic clock in the world, a complex mechanism realized by the Ungerer brothers from Strasburg. Continue inside the Cathedral, the second largest in Sicily, damaged during the earthquake in 1908 and rebuilt for the last time after the bombings of the Second World War. Don't miss the beautiful mosaics in Byzantine style dating back to the 14th century. The Catalani’s Church is an example of normann-arab style and also the oldest church of Messina compared to the Gallery Vittorio Emanuele, which was built after the earthquake of 1908, which has more of an ecletic style. The Mountain of mercy is a testimony of mannerism architecture, the Church of San Francis of Assisi-one is one of the oldest churches of Messina, built in 1254 and of course the Palace Zanca, the town hall where you can visit the Antiquarimum and the archaeological excavation. Visit more sites such as the Palace of Culture “Antonello da Messina”, where you will find a modern art gallery, the Church of Montalto dedicated to the “Madonna delle Vittorie” built after the war of the Sicilian Vespers and the Sanctuary of Christ the King where in the same place the first castle was built called Roccaguelfonia, in the honor of Richard Lion Heart. Lastly check out the Theatre Vittorio Emanuele and inside you can admire the spectacular fresco of one of the most well known legends in Messina.