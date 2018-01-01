Welcome to Erice
The town has sweeping views of the sea and the valley below, and is home to Sicily's most famous pastry shop, Maria Grammatico.
Erice has a notorious history as a centre for the cult of Venus (Astarte to the Phoenicians and Aphrodite to the Greeks). The mysterious Elymians claimed descent from Venus' famous Trojan son, Aeneas, who mentions the sanctuary as a holy landmark in the Aeneid. Acolytes here practised the peculiar ritual of sacred prostitution, with the prostitutes accommodated in the temple itself. Despite countless invasions, the sacred site long remained inviolate – no need to guess why!
Top experiences in Erice
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Erice activities
Erice, Segesta Day Tour from Palermo with Sicilian Lunch
Meet your tour leader in central Palermo and head for the hills towards two beautiful towns in Sicily’s wild west. After a relaxing journey in a comfortable air-conditioned vehicle, stop at Erice, an isolated medieval town perched high on top of Mt Erice. Listen as your tour leader reveals Erice’s fascinating backstory. Legend suggests that Erice was founded by the indigenous Elymian people, who were believed to be Trojan exiles. Admire the breathtaking vistas of sweeping valleys and wander around the maze of Mediterranean lanes. Venture into some of the town’s pastry shops, which are known for their mouthwatering selections of specialty sweets, such as marzipan candies and almond and pistachio pastries.Travel to a Sicilian olive oil estate and tuck into a typical Sicilian lunch that features fresh local produce such as cheese, olives and pasta. Savor samples of olive oil and wine, which are also produced locally.After lunch, continue to Segesta, another city connected to the ancient Elymian people. Pay the admission fee to enter the archaeological site independently. Explore the ancient ruins at your leisure, marveling at the unfinished Doric temple, which dates back to the 5th century BC and at panoramic vistas of the rolling hills. Please note that your tour leader will not accompany you inside the site, but he or she will be able to share information about its highlights and history.Afterward, settle back into your seat for a scenic drive back to central Palermo, where your tour concludes.
Segesta Erice and Salt Pans Full Day Excursion
This itinerary is always popular with clients from all over the world. It is a stress-free day that gives you a little idea of Sicily in just one day.Visit three different sites: Segesta, an archaeological site; Nubia and the Salt Pans in Trapani, that show you the Sicilian coast with its beautiful landscape and nature; and Erice, a Medieval town. The road is really pretty with unforgettable views from the old street going up from Trapani to mount Erice (old monte San Giuliano). All three sites are not far from Palermo. Thanks to this day trip, you have more time to explore all sites. This itinerary is also named "the Elimian's Road," because the Elimians are one of the first inhabitants of this zone in Sicily.The ancient Greek name of Erice was Eryx (Έρυξ in Greek), and its foundation was associated with the eponymous Greek hero Eryx. It was not a Greek colony, as the Phoenicians founded it, but was largely Hellenized. It was destroyed in the First Punic War by the Carthaginians, and from then on declined in importance.Eryx was conquered by Aghlebids in 831 and was renamed as Cebel Hamid (In Western sources Gebel Hamed, meaning Mountain of Hamid). It was ruled by Arabs until the Norman conquest. In 1167 the Normans renamed it Monte San Giuliano. It was known as Monte San Giuliano until 1934.Guide included with the minimum number of participants.
Palermo Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Segesta, Erice and Marsala
When your cruise ship docks in Palermo, meet your local driver at the port and set off in the comfort of a luxurious vehicle to explore the most ancient and fascinating places in Sicily. First, visit Segesta, a historic city on Mt Barbaro. Explore this pretty town and see the fascinating Doric Temple from the 5th century BC, a prime example of Greek architecture. Enjoy the magnificent views from this temple and spend time taking unforgettable photos before continuing your trip. Your driver will take you west toward the coast to the beautiful town of Erice, located on Mt Erice. According to legend, Erice was founded by the Trojans while in exile from their own land. Walk up to Venus Castle, a breathtaking structure from the Norman period built on top of the ancient Temple of Venus. Take in stunning views of the city below from the castle walls. Next, head to the city of Marsala. Here, see evidence of the influence of the Roman, Norman and Spanish civilizations as you visit the Marsala Cathedral, which was built on the foundations of a preexisting Norman castle. Visit the 16th-century Church of St John the Baptist, a true pride of Marsala and well known for its underground vaults. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Palermo port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Shore Excursion from Trapani to Segesta and Erice
This is a private shore excursion to Segesta and Erice from Trapani, with English speaking driver and comfortable ride. Meet your driver at your hotel in Trapani or at the port, and embark on a 40 minute-drive to Segesta. This is one of the most spectacular archaeological sites of Sicily, founded by the Elymian population and refugees from destroyed Troy, before the arrival of the Greeks. Segesta's ancient Greek temple can make a valid claim to being the best preserved in the world, and its amphitheater boasts a hilltop position on Mount Barbaro second to none. Kindly take note that the admission fees are not included in the rate and should be paid on site (approximately 10 euro per person)Board the car again and after a 45 minute-ride you, will reach Erice, a small Medieval town with a population of a few hundred inhabitants that grows considerably during summer periods. Located on the summit of the Mount, Erice was once dominated by the Elimi that gave the village its ancient name. Erice founded the temple dedicated to Venus, goddess of love and fertility. The village, surrounded by cyclopean walls, is characterized by stone paths and adorned with trees, plants and flowers, giving the center a magical and enchanted atmosphere. Its large and spectacular view is breathtaking—from Erice, Trapani can be seen with its characteristic sickle shape and Monte Cofano with Custonaci at its feet. The town is also famous for its delicious almond cookies and marzipan, lovely ceramics and colorful rag rugs.On the way back to the ship, make a quick stop in Trapani, a place renowned for its fine seafood and Sicilian cuisine, and try some of the local delicacies while admiring the medieval architecture of the old town.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded.
Visit Erice Medival City From Trapani
Erice is a valuable city for the province of Trapani that will take you back in time, enjoys a spectacular view and it can also admire the Egadi islands. Rich in history and attracts many tourists all year round. Itinerary required if you decide to visit Trapani. The excursion will take place as follows:Pickup at the hotel press or an established point. Departure by minivan 8 seats. We travel by car 14 km and arrive in Erice. The resort is located 751 meters above the sea level. Start walking tour of the historic medieval center .Visita Porta Trapani, Cathedral, Pina Parisi for the traditional carpet weaving, Church of St. Martin, Maria Grammarian typical pastry Ericina with sweets in particular the "Genoese", the Church of St. Giuliano, the Balio Gardens and the Castle of Venus, affascianante scenery and a destination for many films. During the excursion you will have free time to have lunch, buy souvenirs etc. The return and the release to the hotel or a point prestabilito.L'escursione lasts four hours, to decide the timetable. They exclude meals, drinks, tickets and extras. Are included, multilingual driver, fuel and release at the hotel. The tour is available all year round on request with a minimum of 4 participants.
Tour Erice - Scopello - Castellammare Del Golfo - Riserva delle Saline
Organized excursion that touches multiple locations.The muiltipla's excursion was created for those who have little time available and wished to see more places possible.The excursion consists of:Departure from Trapani port or hotel or airport in Trapani.Arrive at Erice and stop to see the small medieval village.Erice is known for its ancient beauty, for breathtaking views and for the originality of medieval charm. Famous for the production of Ericini carpet, for waxing and for almond cakes.Departure for Scopello. Visit of the tuna factory and panoramic photos of the faraglions. Stop for free lunch. (we recommend the bread "Cunzato" plate typical of the locality)Departure for Castellamare Del Golfo. Visit of the harbor and panoramic photos.Departure for the Saline Reserve. Visit the Salt Museum and panoramic photos within the Saline Reserve. Souvenir stop. Return to Trapani.The rate includes:Qualified driverFuelVATPick up and release at Hotel, Port, AirportThe Price does not include:Entry tickets for sites of interestMeals and drinksExtra