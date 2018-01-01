Private Shore Excursion from Trapani to Segesta and Erice

This is a private shore excursion to Segesta and Erice from Trapani, with English speaking driver and comfortable ride. Meet your driver at your hotel in Trapani or at the port, and embark on a 40 minute-drive to Segesta. This is one of the most spectacular archaeological sites of Sicily, founded by the Elymian population and refugees from destroyed Troy, before the arrival of the Greeks. Segesta's ancient Greek temple can make a valid claim to being the best preserved in the world, and its amphitheater boasts a hilltop position on Mount Barbaro second to none. Kindly take note that the admission fees are not included in the rate and should be paid on site (approximately 10 euro per person)Board the car again and after a 45 minute-ride you, will reach Erice, a small Medieval town with a population of a few hundred inhabitants that grows considerably during summer periods. Located on the summit of the Mount, Erice was once dominated by the Elimi that gave the village its ancient name. Erice founded the temple dedicated to Venus, goddess of love and fertility. The village, surrounded by cyclopean walls, is characterized by stone paths and adorned with trees, plants and flowers, giving the center a magical and enchanted atmosphere. Its large and spectacular view is breathtaking—from Erice, Trapani can be seen with its characteristic sickle shape and Monte Cofano with Custonaci at its feet. The town is also famous for its delicious almond cookies and marzipan, lovely ceramics and colorful rag rugs.On the way back to the ship, make a quick stop in Trapani, a place renowned for its fine seafood and Sicilian cuisine, and try some of the local delicacies while admiring the medieval architecture of the old town.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded.