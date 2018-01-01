Welcome to Otranto
Lying deep in Italy’s stiletto, Otranto has back-heeled quite a few invaders over the centuries and been brutally kicked by others – most notably the Turks. Sleuth around its compact old quarter and you can peel the past off in layers – Greek, Roman, Turkish and Napoleonic. These days the town is a generally peaceful place, unless you're fighting for beach space at the height of summer.
Private Transfer: Brindisi Airport to Hotel
When you land at Brindisi-Salento Airport, your private driver will be waiting for you in arrivals hall, holding a sign with your name. Be escorted to a private luxury vehicle, and relax on the comfortable drive straight to your hotel in the nearby city of Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni or Fasano. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private arrival transfer from Brindisi-Salento Airport to your accommodation, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per vehicle.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Brindisi Airport
When it's time to head to Brindisi-Salento Airport, ensure you make your flight with this convenient private departure transfer. You'll be picked up from your hotel in Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni and Fasano and driven in the comfort of a private vehicle to the airport. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private departure transfer from your accommodation to Brindisi-Salento Airport, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.
Discover Otranto and its Countryside by Bike
After meeting your guide and small group, and being matched with a suitable bike, saddle up for a thrilling tour of the Salento Peninsula. Follow a scenic route through the Idro valley, stopping to admire landmarks such as the St. Mauro Crypt, and exploring off the beaten track along dirt trails. Continue to Casamassella and pay a visit to the Costantine Foundation, a center dedicated to organic farming and traditional weaving with old looms. The next stop is Giurdignano, Salento's principal megalithic site, where you can explore the many dolmens and menhirs. Continue to Giuggianello, where you will visit the beautiful botanic garden 'La Cutura', home to hundreds of Mediterranean, tropical, and subtropical plant species.Stop at a local bakery for a delicious lunch, then continuing cycling to Porto Badisco, where you'll have chance to relax on the beach or cool off with a swim. It is also possible to rent canoes. Finally, bike back along the magnificent coastal road towards Otranto, stopping to see the fortified farmhouse of Cippano, the Punta Palascìa lighthouse, the easternmost point of Italy, and a peculiar lake in a disused bauxite quarry. Return to Otranto in the late afternoon.
7-day Puglia, Benevento, and Matera Tour from Rome
Day 1:Meeting with your guide and minibus in the hotel lobby at 8am. Departure to Lecce with stop on the way in the city of Benevento. Center populated by the native Sanitos, Romans, Longobards and city of the Pontifical State, presents the Roman Theater, the Arch of Trajan, the Church of Saint Sophia. Visit and free time for lunch. Then continue to Lecce, capital of the southernmost province of Apulia. AccommodationDay 2: - BMorning dedicated to discover this city, already defined as the capital of the Baroque of southern Italy; a cultural and historical center of almost 100,000 inhabitants which, in its case, hides ancient buildings of rare beauty, built in the centuries with the said stone of Lecce: Visit, lunch and afternoon at your own. Accommodation.Day 3: - BFull day excursion through the said micro-region of Salento. Arrival in Otranto, easternmost municipality of the entire Italian peninsula and large Norman center in antiquity. A Free time for lunch on the way in one of the beautiful coastal towns and finally arrival in Santa Maria di Leuca. The luxury tourism began to know Leuca at the end of the 19th century and this is noted for the incredible number of summer villas of the time. Visit and then return to Lecce and accommodation.Day 4: - BDay dedicated to know the northeastern part of Apulia, beginning with one of the most picturesque places and known in the world for its characteristic houses: Alberobello with its Trulli. Visit and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, continue to Ostuni, the city of white houses, beautiful tourist center, already chosen for twenty consecutive years the place with the cleanest sea of Italy. Stroll through the picturesque streets of the historic center and then, exit for Bari. Accommodation.Day 5: - BDeparture for Trani, important port on the Adriatic of almost 90,000 inhabitants. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, return to Bari, capital of the Apulia region. A town of 350,000, one of the largest in southern Italy, famous for keeping the rest of St. Nicholas, a figure highly revered by both Catholics and Orthodox. Today, in addition to the current activity, Bari has become a university and tourist center because of the importance of its theaters and buildings of the old town. Accommodation.Day 6: - BDeparture for Matera with stop at the sensational hill where the famous Castle of Monte arises, an optagonal building built by the King of Sicily Federico II in the 13th century and today represented in the Italian currency of 2 Euro cents. Visit, free time for lunch and continuation to Matera. The city of the "Sassi" is also UNESCO World Heritage for its old quarter which is an example of prehistoric urbanization. Visit and accommodation.Day 7: - BIn the middle of the morning, after a rich breakfast, departure back to Rome with stop on the way for free time for lunch. End of services.
Otranto and the Coast Full-day Bike Tour
This one day bike tour starts from the center of Otranto. For those staying in Lecce on in the surrounding areas, a car return transfer is included. After a briefing, bike setting and safety talk you will start pedaling along the countryside and through small villages surrounding the town of Otranto. The ride will soon take you along the coast with breathtaking view on the Adriatic sea and option to jump into crystal clear water. • Total cycling distance: 50km • total cycling time approx 3 to 4 hours • 10km gently rolling • 40km flat. • Difficulty: easy • Starting at 9am from Lecce; 10am from Otranto - Finishing at approx 1.30pm
Otranto Full-day Hiking Excursion
On this one day walking excursion you will explore the countryside and coast surrounding Otranto. A leisure and easy walk with a local guide. The walk is of adjustable length, ranging from 5 to 10 km (3.1 mi to 6.2 mi) along country roads and scenic coastal trails with a breathtaking view on the Adriatic coast and azure sea. You will hike the countryside, passing by olive groves and fields, walk in the shadow of watching towers once defending the locals from pirates attacks, and admire imposing farmhouses. You will also have the chance to sun bath and swim into crystal clear water and reward yourself with an earthy lunch at one of the many sea front restaurants in Otranto. Return to Lecce in the afternoon after lunch.