Welcome to Gallipoli
The old town, ringed by the remains of its muscular 14th-century walls, is the best place to linger. It’s punctuated by several baroque chapels, a traditional fishing port, a windswept sea drive, and narrow lanes barely wide enough to accommodate a Fiat cinquecento (500).
Top experiences in Gallipoli
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Gallipoli activities
Lecce, Gallipoli Heritage, Wine Tour
Expert multi-lingual guides will lead you through verdant landscapes brimming with ancient vineyards responsible for creating the famous Primitivo, Negromaro, Sussumaniello, Aglianico e Bombino Bianco wineffs. The sounds, scents and flavours of Puglia will awaken your senses through your unique experience. You'll enjoy a day of exploring the fantastic scenery and appreciate the centuries-old traditions that have remained largely unchanged.You will start your tour in Lecce, home of baroque architecture and a history dating back to the Trojan War. See an amphitheater dating back to the glory days of the Roman Empire and discover the "Florence of southern Italy." You will visit the Duomo, Piazza Saint Oronzo and the magnificent Roman Amphitheatre. As part of the tour, you will enjoy a Caffe Leccese and a memorable Pasticciotto. Refreshed, you will be driven across the heel of Italy to Gallipoli, on the Ionic coast, from the Greek Kalle Polis meaning beautiful city. It is a fishing village on the coast of southern Puglia, Gallipoli's Old Town, built on an island now connected to the mainland by a bridge. It is picturesque and a nice place to stroll through its maze of alleys. The 17th century Baroque Sant' Agata Cathedral is in the center of the town. You will visit an underground oil mill before enjoying a nice lunch at “Puritate” one of the best fish restaurants on the Salento peninsula. In the afternoon you’ll head to a fantastic local winery “Schola Sarmenti”, in Nardò, where you’ll visit its cantina and taste their award winning, organic wines.You will be provided an unmatched level of customer service. Your time in Italy an unforgettable experience!
Private Transfer: Brindisi Airport to Hotel
When you land at Brindisi-Salento Airport, your private driver will be waiting for you in arrivals hall, holding a sign with your name. Be escorted to a private luxury vehicle, and relax on the comfortable drive straight to your hotel in the nearby city of Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni or Fasano. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private arrival transfer from Brindisi-Salento Airport to your accommodation, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per vehicle.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Brindisi Airport
When it's time to head to Brindisi-Salento Airport, ensure you make your flight with this convenient private departure transfer. You'll be picked up from your hotel in Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni and Fasano and driven in the comfort of a private vehicle to the airport. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private departure transfer from your accommodation to Brindisi-Salento Airport, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.
Semi-Independent Tour to Galatina and Gallipoli from Lecce
The pick-up will take place at 9am in your favourite location in Lecce. Your first stop in this driven tour will be in Galatina. Galatina is the city in which testimonies of the Latin and Greek cultures coexist in harmony, mingling with the magic-esoteric "tarantism", which is why the city rites can be called an "outdoor museum" and in 2005 was declared City of Art. One of the most important buildings is the Church of Santa Caterina, a fresco jewel in Gothic-Byzantine style and therefore declared National Monument; and the Mother Church dedicated to Saints Peter and Paul. Then there are the numerous palaces in precious and elegant Baroque style; the three gates of the city, only evidence of the ancient city walls, and the three Basilian crypts intended as places of worship and abode by the Basilian monks. After Galatina, your driver will take you to Cantina L'Astore in Cutrofiano, about 100 hectares of vineyards and olive groves, where you can have lunch and taste local wines. Finally, your driver will take you to Gallipoli, the tourist center for its beautiful beaches and crystal clear water. Gallipoli is a trendy town that still keeps the atmosphere of the ancient fishing village. Its name derives from the greek "Kalé polis", which means "beautiful city" and is in fact called Pearl of the Ionian Sea. The old town is situated on a limestone island connected to the mainland by a stone bridge, and it is a continuous overlapping of building structures of various periods and different cultural backgrounds. The architecture of the buildings enchants with its wonderful Baroque style, characterized by sumptuous decorations with floral motifs and angels and the use of Carparo, a calcareous stone that comes from the cementation of limestone sediments, usually in the marine environment. After a walk downtown, we strongly recommend a stop in Piazza della Dogana, home to the folklorist fish market. Every day the fishermen open their oily fish shoals, sea bream and sea bass, groupers and octopuses. You will find a mix of perfumes and silver fish that contrast with the bright colors of the boats and the blue sea. At the end of the walk your chauffeur will be waiting to take you back to the meeting point in Lecce at 4.30pm
Private Tour: Gallipoli 2-Hour Guided Walking Tour
Discover Gallipoli in a walking tour of 2 hours. First stop on the itinerary is the Greek fountain, an example of the Renaissance style inspired by the ancient world (in the past was thought to be of age greek-Roman). Crossing the bridge that connects the old center to the new town, you enter the heart of the city, protected by the big castle. From Antonietta De Pace street walking to the Cathedral, dedicated to St. Agatha, martyred in the city of Catania (Sicily), whose relics arrived in Gallipoli. Then continue to the winding streets of the city, admiring the buildings and the typical houses, and then along the coast with numerous churches of the sixteenth century, including the Church of Purità, St. Francesco of Assisi and the Rosario.
Private Tour: Gallipoli day Trip from Brindisi
We will pick you up from any location in Brindisi such as hotels, private villas, bed and breakfast, train station, airport or the port and our professional driver will take you to Gallipoli. Here there will be a licensing guide waiting for you and starting the walking tour. First stop on the itinerary is the Greek fountain, an example of the Renaissance style inspired by the ancient world (in the past was thought to be of age greek-Roman). Crossing the bridge that connects the old center to the new town, you enter the heart of the city, protected by the big castle. From Antonietta De Pace street walking to the Cathedral, dedicated to St. Agatha, martyred in the city of Catania (Sicily), whose relics arrived in Gallipoli. Then continue to the winding streets of the city, admiring the buildings and the typical houses, and then along the coast with numerous churches of the sixteenth century, including the Church of Purità, St. Francesco of Assisi and the Rosario. When your time at Gallipoli ends, return to your minivan for the private drive back to Brindisi