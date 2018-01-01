Semi-Independent Tour to Galatina and Gallipoli from Lecce

The pick-up will take place at 9am in your favourite location in Lecce. Your first stop in this driven tour will be in Galatina. Galatina is the city in which testimonies of the Latin and Greek cultures coexist in harmony, mingling with the magic-esoteric "tarantism", which is why the city rites can be called an "outdoor museum" and in 2005 was declared City of Art. One of the most important buildings is the Church of Santa Caterina, a fresco jewel in Gothic-Byzantine style and therefore declared National Monument; and the Mother Church dedicated to Saints Peter and Paul. Then there are the numerous palaces in precious and elegant Baroque style; the three gates of the city, only evidence of the ancient city walls, and the three Basilian crypts intended as places of worship and abode by the Basilian monks. After Galatina, your driver will take you to Cantina L'Astore in Cutrofiano, about 100 hectares of vineyards and olive groves, where you can have lunch and taste local wines. Finally, your driver will take you to Gallipoli, the tourist center for its beautiful beaches and crystal clear water. Gallipoli is a trendy town that still keeps the atmosphere of the ancient fishing village. Its name derives from the greek "Kalé polis", which means "beautiful city" and is in fact called Pearl of the Ionian Sea. The old town is situated on a limestone island connected to the mainland by a stone bridge, and it is a continuous overlapping of building structures of various periods and different cultural backgrounds. The architecture of the buildings enchants with its wonderful Baroque style, characterized by sumptuous decorations with floral motifs and angels and the use of Carparo, a calcareous stone that comes from the cementation of limestone sediments, usually in the marine environment. After a walk downtown, we strongly recommend a stop in Piazza della Dogana, home to the folklorist fish market. Every day the fishermen open their oily fish shoals, sea bream and sea bass, groupers and octopuses. You will find a mix of perfumes and silver fish that contrast with the bright colors of the boats and the blue sea. At the end of the walk your chauffeur will be waiting to take you back to the meeting point in Lecce at 4.30pm