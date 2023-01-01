Toledo Metro Station

William Kentridge’s monumental equestrian statue trumpets entry to this award-winning, jaw-dropping Metro Art Station, then his dazzling mosaic of shadowy characters parades across the lobby with Naples’ patron saint, San Gennaro, its grand marshal. Along the 50-metre descent into the bowels of the station, dark becomes light, the earth morphs into the sea and, at the bottom, waves (in the form of Robert Wilson’s light-panel installation) carry passengers to the below-sea-level platform.