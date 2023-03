Dismissed by serious collectors, this narrow street nonetheless remains famous across Italy for its pastori (nativity-scene figurines). Connecting Spaccanapoli with Via dei Tribunali, the decumanus maior (main road) of ancient Neapolis, its clutter of shops and workshops peddle everything from doting donkeys to kitsch celebrity caricatures. At No 8 you'll find the workshop of Ferrigno, whose terracotta figurines are the most famous and esteemed on the strip.