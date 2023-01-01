When Madonna and Child overload hits, reboot at Naples' museum of modern and contemporary art. In the lobby, French conceptual artist Daniel Buren sets the mood with his playful, mirror-panelled installation Work in Situ, with other specially commissioned installations from heavyweights like Anish Kapoor, Rebecca Horn and Sol LeWitt on level one. Level two houses the bulk of MADRE's permanent collection of painting, sculpture, photography and installations from other prolific 20th- and 21st-century artists, designers and architects.

Among these are Andy Warhol, Joseph Beuys, Cindy Sherman and Darren Bader, as well as Italian heavyweights like Mario Merz, Michelangelo Pistoletto and Ettore Sottsass. There's a particular focus on avant-garde figures and movements and their relationship with Naples and the region. Madre's 3rd level is normally dedicated to temporary exhibitions. Peer through the courtyard windows and you'll catch a glimpse of Campanian sculptor Mimmo Paladino's Trojan-like horse, standing proudly atop the building.