Built by St Severus in the 4th century but thoroughly restyled by Cosimo Fanzago in the mid-17th century, this austere basilica still features its original palaeo-Christian apse, now part of the building's main entrance. Art lovers will appreciate the frescoes in the 3rd chapel on the left, created in 1687 by the prolific baroque artist Francesco Solimena.

True to the motto 'you can't stop progress', the church's right-hand nave was demolished in the late 19th century to make way for Via Duomo.