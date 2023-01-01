Fondazione Nicola Trussardi

Fashion house Trussardi's provocative, nonprofit foundation is neither a museum nor a collection, but acts as an agency for the promotion of contemporary art within unusual historic or architectural venues. Through its work, the foundation has restored and reopened a number of historic buildings, such as Palazzo Litta and Palazzo Dugnani, where international artists have been invited to create new work for one-off events. Exhibits take place in venues all over the city; check the website for details.