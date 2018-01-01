Welcome to Valle d'Aosta
Comprising one large glacial valley running east–west, bisected by several smaller valleys, the semi-autonomous Valle d'Aosta is overlooked by some of Europe's highest peaks, including Mont Blanc (4810m), the Matterhorn (Monte Cervino; 4478m), Monte Rosa (4633m) and Gran Paradiso (4061m). Not surprisingly, the region offers some of the best snow facilities on the continent: descend hair-raisingly into France and Switzerland over glaciers or via cable cars.
The hiking is just as extraordinary, with access to the 165km Tour du Mont Blanc, Parco Nazionale del Gran Paradiso, and Aosta's two blue-riband, high-altitude trails: the Alte Vie 1 and 2.
Top experiences in Valle d'Aosta
Valle d'Aosta activities
Full-Day Entry Ticket to Pré-Saint-Didier Luxury Spa
Experience a beautiful spa in the heart of the Aosta Valley. A haven of peace where you can regenerate and take care of yourself, finding the authentic values of mountain relaxation and the joy of relaxing immersed in a natural setting.Should you wish to visit the spa on Friday evenings, you can enjoy Aperiterme, the exclusive happy hour, included in the entrance price, it consists by traditional Italian appetizer of some nibbles and a drink. Included in the spa sessions is a complimentary use of towel, robe, slippers and body care products.
Pre Saint Didier Luxury Evening Spa Entry Ticket
Welcome to Terme di Pre Saint Didier, a beautiful SPA the heart of the Aosta Valley. Warm water gushing from the heart of the mountains just as they did 1000 years ago. Wood and natural stone for our saunas and baths. Bright and timeless atmospheres for a total remise en forme. A haven of peace where you can regenerate and take care of yourself, finding the authentic values of mountain relaxation and the joy of relaxing immersed in a natural setting Included in the spa session is complimentary use of towel, robe, slippers and body care products. Aperiterme, the exclusive happy hour, included in entrance price from 6.30 pm every friday. Access is not allowed to children under 14 years old.
Trekking Mont Blanc
Experience the rarified air of Europe as you trek the Alps from France to Italy and Switzerland along the Tour du Mont Blanc. This challenging hiking circuit will reward you with mesmerizing views of glaciers, steep valleys and, of course, Mont Blanc itself. Travel across high passes and through Alpine meadows, recharging at night with delicious mountain cuisine in simple refuges. Challenge yourself to conquer one of the world's premier hiking routes, uncovering the alpine heart of Europe on this incredible active adventure.
Mont Blanc Explorer
The French call her "La Dame Blanche." To Italians, she’s "Il Bianco." And to all who set out to tame her, she is known simply as "The Big One". Towering above the already towering Alps, Mont Blanc commands respect. This trip puts committed travellers with excellent fitness on intimate terms with the ceiling of Europe, rewarding all-comers with strolls through quaint alpine villages, hearty dinners, relaxing spa visits, and some of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful mountain scenery you’ll ever see. Prepare to be challenged, awestruck, and amazed.