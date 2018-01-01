Private Cinque Terre and Portofino Luxury Yacht Cruise

Enjoy a private luxury yacht tour and discover the beautiful region of the Cinque Terre. The five ancient towns are only a step away from the sea and create a breathtaking landscape. Enjoy the best view of this unique landscape from aboard a luxurious yacht which will make this wonderful Cinque Terre Tour simply unforgettable. If you choose to travel to Portofino instead, luxuriate in the amazing atmosphere of the most famous Italian borough. Enjoy lunch in its famous square and admire the Cinque Terre on your way back to the port. Stop any time to go snorkeling or simply jump into the deep blue Italian sea. Drinks and fresh fruit are included in the price. Every tour is entirely customizable and can be modified according to your preferences and needs. Once you get on board, the professional crew will be happy to adjust the itinerary to your desires. Here are some sample itineraries: CINQUE TERRE FULL DAY TOUR -Departure at 10:30am from Mirabello Port-Stop for a swim near the Palmaria island-Pass through Porto Venere channel (OPTION: get off in Porto Venere)-Travel along the Cinque Terre coast and admire Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso.-Go ashore in Vernazza at 1pm, visit the enchanting borough and enjoy a traditional lunch.-Go back on board at 3pm and continue to Monterosso bay. Swim in Monterosso.-Travel back along the coast and arrive at Mirabello Port at 6pm. PORTOFINO FULL DAY TOUR -Departure at 10:30am from Mirabello Port-Pass through Porto Venere channel (OPTION: get off in Porto Venere)-Travel along the Cinque Terre coast and reach Portofino at 12:30pm approx.-Enjoy an amazing traditional lunch in the famous Portofino square-Free time to visit the borough and go shopping in the famous luxury boutiques of the harbour-Go back on board at 3:30pm and travel back towards the Cinque Terre-Marvel at the famous vilages of Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso and stop for a swim near the Palmaria island-Travel back along the coast and arrive at Mirabello Port at 6pm. The Yacht Fanny is a modern and comfortable Blu Martin Sun Top 13.50 yacht. It is a 14m motoryacht able to reach a cruising speed of 28 kn/h. It boasts three double-rooms with toilet, kitchen, radio, air conditioning and comfortable stern and bow sunbathing area. Professional skipper and English-speaking stewardess will be there to assist you for the entire duration of your tour. Fanny and her crew cannot wait to welcome you on board and make sure you enjoy an unforgettable day discovering the most colorful and romantic region of the world.