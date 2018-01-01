Welcome to Alba
The vine-striped Langhe Hills radiate out from the town like a giant undulating vegetable garden, replete with grapes, hazelnut groves and wineries. Exploring Alba's fertile larder on foot or with two wheels is a delicious pleasure.
Private Tour: Piedmont Wine Tasting of the Barolo Region
Specially selected wine producers will enable you to taste flavors and specialties of the Piedmontese tradition. Choose between a half day or a full day tour: Half Day Wine Tour (5 hours) Barolo village tour, tasting a glass of wine at Marchesi di Barolo wineryStop at La Morra panoramic BelvedereVisit and wine tasting at Cordero di Montezemolo winery in La Morra Full Day Wine Tour (9 hours) Barolo village tour, tasting a glass of wine at Marchesi di Barolo wineryStop at La Morra panoramic BelvedereVisit and wine tasting at Cordero di Montezemolo winery in La MorraLunch at La Morra, restaurant Bovio (gourmet lunch)Guided tour of Alba, the town of the white truffle, tasting Piedmontese specialties at Tartufi and CoPlease note that at time the wineries can be closed due to events, vintage shows or private events. In the event they aren't available, an alternative with the same quality will be provided.
Piedmont Wine Tasting and Cellar Tour from Bra or Alba
Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2014, the vineyards in the Langhe, Roero and Monferrato are among the most celebrated in Italy and are now in the Top Ten Wine Travel Destination in Italy. This tour includes transportation from Alba or Bra and surroundings, several local wines to taste, local cheeses and meat platters (vegetarian alternative available), visits to local wineries and main sights of the area in Piedmont. Visit Piemont tasting local wines like Dolcetto & Gavi, Barolo, Moscato and Brachetto at the wine estates, wine bars, and manor-houses all the year round. If you don't have your own car and you would like to tour with a chauffeur, the driver will meet you wherever you car is parked or accommodation is, and you will be conveniently chauffeur driven home.
Truffle Hunting and Barolo tasting
In the first part of the tour you'll meet the truffle hunter and his inseparable dog. Your certified tour guide will introduce to white and black truffles, their environment and other interesting facts while you can get involved in the experience of extracting truffles from the ground by helping the hunter. Later, step into a cozy, family-run winery and visit the cellar where Barolo wine is produced and aged. The second part of this tour helps you to get more familiar with the unique soil composition and hill conformation of the Langhe hills, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, where Nebbiolo grapes are cultivated and gives their best. A tasting of three wines, including Barolo, will end your excursion before going back to the starting point.
Alba Walking Tour and Underground Excursion
Private guided tour of the town of Alba in Piemonte - Piedmont, Italy - with a certified tour guide. Located in the heart of the wine country of Langhe and Roero, Alba is the hometown of the famous "Nutella" and it is only a few miles away from the area of production of award-winning wines such as Barolo and Barbaresco. Alba hosts every year the International White Truffle Fair, a celebration of the precious fungus and an important rendez-vous for foodies, gourmet, chefs and visitors from the entire world . The walking tour of Alba brings up to life many hidden gems of the small but elegant town center. The Cathedral lies where the original Roman basilica used to stand and boasts an impressive wooden inlaid choir dating back to the XVI century. Four monastic orders left in Alba Gothic and Baroque architectures which today are blended with medieval slender towers in a unique skyline. Our tour guide will then provide a full overview on the local culture by focusing on writers and other relevant personalities who lived in Alba. Depending on availability, some underground Roman ruins of Alba Pompeia can be visited; being in the basement of private buildings, the access is limited.
Barolo Segway Tour with Wine Tasting
After a brief training to get each participant more familiar with Segway, the tour guide will lead a pleasant itinerary throughout the town of Barolo and its surrounding areas. First explore the quaint streets of this charming hamlet where the tour guide will reveal the secrets, the history of the castle and how the Barolo wine was firstly aged. Then, continue up to a panoramic overlook surrounded by vineyards of the UNESCO World Heritage Langhe hills. As you take a break to enjoy the scenery and take pictures the tour guide will focus your attention on the unique soil composition which makes the area unique. End at a local winery with a tasting of four wines including Barolo, before returning to the departure point.
Barolo Wine Tour
Let our tour guide take you on the most panoramic routes winding through the area of production of the famous Barolo wine, spread across eleven municipalities, where Nebbiolo grapes are cultivated. Take advantage of stunning photo opportunities over these hills which are part of the 50th UNESCO World Heritage site of Italy, because of the historical value of a unique patchwork landscape, dotted with medieval towers, castles and quaint villages. Referring to the elements otherwise silent to a hurried glance, the guide provides an in-depth presentation of the region. Continue to an off-the-beaten-track boutique winery - where quality and family traditions are valued - and step inside the cellar to taste at least four premium wines. In the end, our guide takes you to the must-see town of Barolo, to admire the outside architecture of the imposing castle and for some free time to spend in the numerous wine shops.