Alba Walking Tour and Underground Excursion

Private guided tour of the town of Alba in Piemonte - Piedmont, Italy - with a certified tour guide. Located in the heart of the wine country of Langhe and Roero, Alba is the hometown of the famous "Nutella" and it is only a few miles away from the area of production of award-winning wines such as Barolo and Barbaresco. Alba hosts every year the International White Truffle Fair, a celebration of the precious fungus and an important rendez-vous for foodies, gourmet, chefs and visitors from the entire world . The walking tour of Alba brings up to life many hidden gems of the small but elegant town center. The Cathedral lies where the original Roman basilica used to stand and boasts an impressive wooden inlaid choir dating back to the XVI century. Four monastic orders left in Alba Gothic and Baroque architectures which today are blended with medieval slender towers in a unique skyline. Our tour guide will then provide a full overview on the local culture by focusing on writers and other relevant personalities who lived in Alba. Depending on availability, some underground Roman ruins of Alba Pompeia can be visited; being in the basement of private buildings, the access is limited.