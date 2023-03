Sabaudia's fabulous beach stretches for kilometres. A wide expanse of fine, soft sand flanked by billowing dunes capped by Mediterranean scrub, it's largely free of invasive development, with facilities concentrated at the end nearest town. The sea is clean and excellent for swimming, though it can get choppy when the wind whips in.

You'll need your own wheels (a car or bike) to get here, and note that parking can be a headache in peak summer months.