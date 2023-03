A thin strip of pebbly sand fronting pristine waters and framed by pale rock faces, this is Ponza's top beach. It's a beautiful place, but it gets very busy in summer so try to get a spot early. The best way to reach it is by boat from Ponza harbour – in summer, Cooperativa Barcaioli Ponzesi runs regular ferries (€5 return); the first departs at 9am, the last returns from the beach at 6pm.