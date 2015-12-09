Historic Tour of Ferrara

Meet your guide at the central train Station of Ferrara, where you will pick up your bike and start the tour of the city. Starting with a look at the Po’s bank, a central point for the growth and development of the town, you will then ride towards the Cathedral of St.George, an amazing Romanesque display with a unique façade raising in front of the City Hall. Here you will be guided through the story of the Estensi, the family who paved the way to the Renaissence in Emilia Romagna. You’ll visit the Jewish District, a community embraced by the Este family, and ride along Via delle Volte, an ancient cobbled medieval street teeming with porticoes and arches that will give you a glimpse of ancient times. A stop at the Estense Castle is therefore mandatory: a fortress built to defend the Dukes from public revolts and that stands still surrounded by its moat at the centre of the city. Afterwards, you will ride to Piazza Aristotea where the oldest Palio of the world is still raced nowadays and arrive at the Monumental Complex of La Certosa, Ferrara’s main graveyard. You will enjoy cycling on top of the city old walls, perfectly preserved and suitable for cycling. From here you will be able to admire the old city enclosed in its walls and surrounded by its green countryside. A ride across the famous Corso Ercole I d'Este, boulevard named after the Duke that commisioned the enlargement of the city during the Renaissence and a visit to the outstanding Palazzo dei Diamanti, which stands at the crossing between two main streets of the Addizione Erculea, and which takes its name from its clad of over 8000 pryramid-shaped stones, will complete and end this amazing tour of the city. You will then slowly ride back to the train station in order to leave your bike at the end of the tour