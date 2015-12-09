Welcome to Ferrara
Historically, Ferrara was the domain of the powerful Este clan, rivals to Florence's Medici in power and prestige, who endowed the city with its signature building – a huge castle complete with moat positioned slap-bang in the city centre. Ferrara suffered damage from bombing raids during WWII, but its historical core remains intact. Of particular interest is the former Jewish ghetto, the region's largest and oldest, which prevailed from 1627 until 1859.
Top experiences in Ferrara
Ferrara activities
Bike Tour Discovering Ferrara
A heavyweight Renaissance art city peppered with colossal palaces and still ringed by its intact medieval walls, Ferrara jumps out at you like an absconded Casanova (he once stayed here) on the route between Bologna and Venice.Two souls vibrate in the city of Ferrara: a medieval one in the south and the a Renaissance one in the north, converging in the Castello Estense.Start by Viale Cavour-Corso Giovecca, the road axis that represents an ideal bridge between the Middle Ages and Renaissance. We are going to reach the ancient city walls by bike, and we we’ll find out that Ferrara is one of the few Italian cities still walled up, surrounded by as many as 9 km of defensive walls with green paths, viable on foot or by bike.Then we will continue our guided tour beginning from the mighty Castello Estense. This symbol of the city’s history and power dates from the time of the Este family, the Lords who ruled Ferrara for over 300 years, making it a capital for culture and artistic achievements. See the magnificent façade of St. George Cathedral, all decorated with stone relief like lace and full of statues, with monsters and griffins at the front door. The long side of the cathedral on Piazza Trento & Trieste (once the market square) is also beautiful.Then we'll go on towards the famous district of 'Addizione Erculea.' Commissioned by Duke Ercole I at the end of the 15th century, it’s the very first European example of integral development plan that earned Ferrara’s inclusion in the UNESCO List in 1995. Here, the most famous building is Palazzo dei Diamanti with 8,500 ashlar stone diamond-shaped blocks.From Quadrivio Degli Angeli we arrive at Piazza Ariostea dominated by the statue of court poet, Ludovico Ariosto. Not far away is the Monumental Certosa of San Cristoforo, a beautiful religious complex from the 15th century, and the relaxing Ferrara walls too.
Traditional Tigellata on the terrace in Ferrara
Ferrara is a beautiful town in Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy. It grew up around a ford over the River Po, became an intellectual and artistic centre that attracted the greatest minds of the Italian Renaissance in the 15th and 16th centuries. Here, Piero della Francesca, Jacopo Bellini and Andrea Mantegna decorated the palaces of the House of Este. Ferrara is a cultural landscape that is exceptionally well preserved and is authentic in its form and design, materials, setting, spirit, and feeling. Discover this amazing city and enjoy a traditional dinner with locals. Meet your friendly hosts, Rosie and Francesca, and enter their typical home with a spectacular terrace. Taste delicious tigelle, and fill them with the best local products. Make a toast with your friends and learn all about local cuisine. You will enjoy two fresh cocktails: Hugo (prosecco, elderflower cordial, sparkling water and fresh mint leaves) and Mojito. Then, try genuine pinzimonio (crudité) and the famous homemade tigelle (homemade bread cooked in a traditional griddle pan), served with a selection of sliced meats and cheeses. If you really fancy it, fill them with Nutella! Enjoy a seasonal fruit dessert in a convivial atmosphere. Don't miss a special experience in Ferrara!
Ferrara City Center Private Walking Tour
Due to the presence of its wonderful, unspoiled old town, Ferrara has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hidden in the verdant River Po valley, Ferrara is also a renowned city of art. The famous Este family governed Ferrara for three centuries and it is because of their influence that the city has its unique appearance; a planned city that melds Medieval and Renaissance styles in a subtle harmony. It is indeed one of Europe’s first modern cities but with a splendid “Renaissance character”.A visit to the Estense Castle is a must for any visitor to Ferrara. This fortress was built to defend the Dukes from public revolts and still commands the heart of the city surrounded by its magnificent moat.You will see also the Romanesque Cathedral of St. George with its very unique façade that rises in front of the City Hall. Here the guide will tell you something of the Estensi, the remarkable family who brought the Renaissance to Emilia Romagna.You then visit the Jewish District, a community embraced by the Este family. You will be transported back in time as you walk along the ancient Via delle Volte, a medieval, cobbled street with amazing porticos and arches.It is then a short walk to Piazza Aristotea where the oldest Palio in the world is still raced today. Here you will also see the Monumental Complex of Certosa, Ferrara’s main cemetery.Then a walk across the boulevard Corso Ercole d’Este, named after the Duke who commissioned the city’s enlargement during the Renaissance, and you arrive at the impressive Palazzo dei Diamanti. This magnificent palace stands at the crossroads of the two main streets of the Addizione Erculea and takes its name from the 8000 pyramid-shaped stones that were used in its construction; an amazing finale to this private walking tour of Ferrara!
Private Day Tour of Ravenna and Ferrara
Meet your private guide in either Ravenna or Ferrara to begin this full-day tour.Visit the historic city of Ravenna in the morning. 1600 years ago Ravenna was the capital of the Western Roman Empire, and later the capital of the Kingdom of Italy, a key town in the history of the Western world and beyond. Ravenna retains the lavish testimonials of this glorious past; in fact, the city preserves the richest world heritage of mosaics dating from the 5th and the 6th century AD, kept within its Paleo-Christian and Byzantine religious buildings, all UNESCO World Heritage sites.Visiting the historic center on foot or by bicycle is like reliving thousands of years of history. Start from ancient Roman times with Ravenna's early Christian basilicas, through the Renaissance and up to the 19th century, when the city was rediscovered by famous visitors such as Oscar Wilde, Sigmund Freud, Lord Byron, and Gustav Klimt.In the afternoon, head for the city of Ferrara, a splendid city of art. Enjoy walking its streets to absorb its character. The magnificence of this Renaissance capital is revealed on every corner.Through its glorious past you can understand the roots of its present. The Este family governed here for three centuries and gave the city the appearance it has today: a uniquely planned city, harmoniously fusing Medieval and Renaissance, Europe's first modern city. It is precisely these characteristics that secured its UNESCO World Heritage status. This private day tour will allow you to visit these 2 beautiful cities, and is a great introductory tour.
Historic Tour of Ferrara
Meet your guide at the central train Station of Ferrara, where you will pick up your bike and start the tour of the city. Starting with a look at the Po’s bank, a central point for the growth and development of the town, you will then ride towards the Cathedral of St.George, an amazing Romanesque display with a unique façade raising in front of the City Hall. Here you will be guided through the story of the Estensi, the family who paved the way to the Renaissence in Emilia Romagna. You’ll visit the Jewish District, a community embraced by the Este family, and ride along Via delle Volte, an ancient cobbled medieval street teeming with porticoes and arches that will give you a glimpse of ancient times. A stop at the Estense Castle is therefore mandatory: a fortress built to defend the Dukes from public revolts and that stands still surrounded by its moat at the centre of the city. Afterwards, you will ride to Piazza Aristotea where the oldest Palio of the world is still raced nowadays and arrive at the Monumental Complex of La Certosa, Ferrara’s main graveyard. You will enjoy cycling on top of the city old walls, perfectly preserved and suitable for cycling. From here you will be able to admire the old city enclosed in its walls and surrounded by its green countryside. A ride across the famous Corso Ercole I d'Este, boulevard named after the Duke that commisioned the enlargement of the city during the Renaissence and a visit to the outstanding Palazzo dei Diamanti, which stands at the crossing between two main streets of the Addizione Erculea, and which takes its name from its clad of over 8000 pryramid-shaped stones, will complete and end this amazing tour of the city. You will then slowly ride back to the train station in order to leave your bike at the end of the tour
Private Historical Bike Tour of Ferrara
