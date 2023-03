This bustling Vomero thoroughfare takes its name from Sicilian-born Alessandro Scarlatti, a famous baroque composer known as the founder of the Neapolitan school of opera. The street itself is famous for its shops and cafes, which draw no shortage of well-to-do Neapolitans out for coffee or a spot of retail therapy.

In the middle of the strip is Ernesto Tatafiore's controversial fountain, Fontana Itaca di Tatafiore, which some locals derisively liken to a market tub for eels.