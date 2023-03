The Roman Catholic St Eugene’s Cathedral was begun in 1851 as a response to the end of the Great Famine, and dedicated to St Eugene in 1873 by Bishop Kelly; the handsome east window (1891) is a memorial to the bishop.

The bells of St Eugene’s still ring every night at 9pm as a reminder of the Penal Laws (in force from 1691 until the early 19th century), which forbade Catholics from attending mass and subjected them to a 9pm curfew.