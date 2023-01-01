The 10-sq-km Curraghmore Estate has belonged to the family of Lord and Lady Waterford since the 12th century. Its lavish gardens incorporate the whimsical shell house, built by Catherine Countess of Tyrone in 1754, who arranged for local sea captains to bring her seashells from distant shores. There are 90-minute guided tours of the Georgian main house and shell house at 11am and 2pm. Curraghmore is 19km northwest of Waterford city, off the R680 near the pretty village of Portlaw.