Christ Church Cathedral is Ireland's only neoclassical Georgian cathedral. Designed by local architect John Roberts, it was built on the site of an 11th-century Viking church, where the historic 12th-century marriage of Strongbow and Aoife took place. The rather grim highlight is the 15th-century tomb of James Rice, seven times Lord Mayor of Waterford: sculpted worms and frogs crawl over the effigy of his decaying corpse.