Masjed-e Jameh

Iran

The main congregational mosque, near the bazaar, has beautiful Yazd-style twin minarets.

  • Bisotun Inscriptions

    Bisotun Inscriptions

    21.51 MILES

    Carved into the side of Kuh-e Bisotun (Mt Bisotun) is a series of bas-reliefs and cuneiform inscriptions dating from 521 BC. The inscriptions, written in…

  • Taq-e Bustan

    Taq-e Bustan

    5.96 MILES

    Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, these extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Some travellers feel…

  • Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk

    Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk

    0.3 MILES

    The Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk is Iran's finest Hosseinieh, a distinctively Shiite shrine where plays are acted out during the Islamic month of Moharram to…

  • Biglar Beigi Tekyeh

    Biglar Beigi Tekyeh

    0.07 MILES

    The Biglar Beigi Tekyeh Hosseinieh (building used during the rituals to commemorate the death of Imam Hossein) is worth visiting for its dazzling mirror…

  • Caravanserai

    Caravanserai

    21.77 MILES

    The ruins of a crumbling Mongol-era caravanserai lie directly opposite Farhad Tarash, some 200m on from the main Bisotun inscriptions.

  • Covered Bazaar

    Covered Bazaar

    0.12 MILES

    The extensive, much-restored covered bazaar slopes up from Modarres St. With a couple of dilapidated old caravanserai courtyards at the western end, it's…

  • Ehmad Dohla Mosque

    Ehmad Dohla Mosque

    0.14 MILES

    Within the bazaar, Ehmad Dohla Mosque, entered through an attractive tiled portal, has a Qajar-era clock tower.

