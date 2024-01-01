The main congregational mosque, near the bazaar, has beautiful Yazd-style twin minarets.
Masjed-e Jameh
Iran
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.51 MILES
Carved into the side of Kuh-e Bisotun (Mt Bisotun) is a series of bas-reliefs and cuneiform inscriptions dating from 521 BC. The inscriptions, written in…
5.96 MILES
Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, these extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Some travellers feel…
0.3 MILES
The Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk is Iran's finest Hosseinieh, a distinctively Shiite shrine where plays are acted out during the Islamic month of Moharram to…
0.07 MILES
The Biglar Beigi Tekyeh Hosseinieh (building used during the rituals to commemorate the death of Imam Hossein) is worth visiting for its dazzling mirror…
21.77 MILES
The ruins of a crumbling Mongol-era caravanserai lie directly opposite Farhad Tarash, some 200m on from the main Bisotun inscriptions.
0.12 MILES
The extensive, much-restored covered bazaar slopes up from Modarres St. With a couple of dilapidated old caravanserai courtyards at the western end, it's…
0.14 MILES
Within the bazaar, Ehmad Dohla Mosque, entered through an attractive tiled portal, has a Qajar-era clock tower.
Nearby Iran attractions
0.07 MILES
The Biglar Beigi Tekyeh Hosseinieh (building used during the rituals to commemorate the death of Imam Hossein) is worth visiting for its dazzling mirror…
0.12 MILES
The extensive, much-restored covered bazaar slopes up from Modarres St. With a couple of dilapidated old caravanserai courtyards at the western end, it's…
0.14 MILES
Within the bazaar, Ehmad Dohla Mosque, entered through an attractive tiled portal, has a Qajar-era clock tower.
0.3 MILES
The Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk is Iran's finest Hosseinieh, a distinctively Shiite shrine where plays are acted out during the Islamic month of Moharram to…
5.96 MILES
Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, these extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Some travellers feel…
21.51 MILES
Carved into the side of Kuh-e Bisotun (Mt Bisotun) is a series of bas-reliefs and cuneiform inscriptions dating from 521 BC. The inscriptions, written in…
21.77 MILES
The ruins of a crumbling Mongol-era caravanserai lie directly opposite Farhad Tarash, some 200m on from the main Bisotun inscriptions.