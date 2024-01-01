Biglar Beigi Tekyeh

Iran

The Biglar Beigi Tekyeh Hosseinieh (building used during the rituals to commemorate the death of Imam Hossein) is worth visiting for its dazzling mirror-tiled central dome room. It also houses a fairly cursory calligraphy museum. Go down the lane opposite the fine Masjed-e Jameh, then take the first alley left.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bisotun Inscriptions

    Bisotun Inscriptions

    21.46 MILES

    Carved into the side of Kuh-e Bisotun (Mt Bisotun) is a series of bas-reliefs and cuneiform inscriptions dating from 521 BC. The inscriptions, written in…

  • Taq-e Bustan

    Taq-e Bustan

    5.95 MILES

    Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, these extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Some travellers feel…

  • Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk

    Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk

    0.28 MILES

    The Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk is Iran's finest Hosseinieh, a distinctively Shiite shrine where plays are acted out during the Islamic month of Moharram to…

  • Caravanserai

    Caravanserai

    21.72 MILES

    The ruins of a crumbling Mongol-era caravanserai lie directly opposite Farhad Tarash, some 200m on from the main Bisotun inscriptions.

  • Covered Bazaar

    Covered Bazaar

    0.17 MILES

    The extensive, much-restored covered bazaar slopes up from Modarres St. With a couple of dilapidated old caravanserai courtyards at the western end, it's…

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.07 MILES

    The main congregational mosque, near the bazaar, has beautiful Yazd-style twin minarets.

  • Ehmad Dohla Mosque

    Ehmad Dohla Mosque

    0.17 MILES

    Within the bazaar, Ehmad Dohla Mosque, entered through an attractive tiled portal, has a Qajar-era clock tower.

