The Biglar Beigi Tekyeh Hosseinieh (building used during the rituals to commemorate the death of Imam Hossein) is worth visiting for its dazzling mirror-tiled central dome room. It also houses a fairly cursory calligraphy museum. Go down the lane opposite the fine Masjed-e Jameh, then take the first alley left.
Biglar Beigi Tekyeh
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.46 MILES
Carved into the side of Kuh-e Bisotun (Mt Bisotun) is a series of bas-reliefs and cuneiform inscriptions dating from 521 BC. The inscriptions, written in…
5.95 MILES
Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, these extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Some travellers feel…
0.28 MILES
The Takieh Mo’aven ol-Molk is Iran's finest Hosseinieh, a distinctively Shiite shrine where plays are acted out during the Islamic month of Moharram to…
21.72 MILES
The ruins of a crumbling Mongol-era caravanserai lie directly opposite Farhad Tarash, some 200m on from the main Bisotun inscriptions.
0.17 MILES
The extensive, much-restored covered bazaar slopes up from Modarres St. With a couple of dilapidated old caravanserai courtyards at the western end, it's…
0.07 MILES
The main congregational mosque, near the bazaar, has beautiful Yazd-style twin minarets.
0.17 MILES
Within the bazaar, Ehmad Dohla Mosque, entered through an attractive tiled portal, has a Qajar-era clock tower.
