Rud Shur Bridge

Southeastern Iran

Driving east to west across the Lut Desert you'll see plenty of mirages, but when you reach Rud Shur, amazingly, the water is no mirage. Though usually only a tiny trickle, seeing a crystal-clear stream meandering across the barren landscape is quietly affecting – with the scene made more interesting by the surrounding merikhi (rounded, wind-smoothed erosion-ridges).

Note that cheeky drivers wanting to sell you a 4WD package often mention Rud Shur as part of the bait, not letting on that the main asphalted Nehbandan–Shahdad road crosses a section of the river (14km east of Kalout) that is perfectly accessible in a standard car.

