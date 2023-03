This tiny, bubbling, tepid pool, evidence of local geothermal activity, offers peaceful views of Zendan-e Soleiman peak and the surrounding area in the late-afternoon light. Look for an unmarked turnoff 500m west of Zendan-e Soleiman aiming straight at a dual testes-like rock formation; the pool is a short walk beyond. A more upmarket Hot Spring Resort & Shopping Mall catering for locals is a bit further down the road.